Sunrise Coal is re-opening its surface mine in Freelandville. In a release from Sunrise parent company Hallador Energy, Sunrise plans to start the mine back immediately. As they re-start mining operations, the company is seeking 200 expeienced and non-experienced workers to staff immediate openings. Sunrise plans to pay 30 dollars a hour to its workers after 90 days, along with various incentives and fringe benefits. This is the second surface mine Hallador officials are opening; the other is near Petersburg at the Prosperity Mine.

FREELANDVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO