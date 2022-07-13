ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Town Council fills open seats on recreation, shore protection boards

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFBXC_0gdsSnpV00

The town filled open positions on two of its boards Tuesday during a Town Council meeting at Town Hall.

After hearing presentations from applicants, council members appointed David Missner to a seat on the Recreation Advisory Commission, and Robb Allan to a seat on the Shore Protection Board.

Terms on both boards are for three years.

Missner, a South End resident and avid tennis player, was one of three applicants for an open seat on the recreation board.

Planning and Zoning Commission:Palm Beach Town Council appoints Coniglio

Palm Beach budget review:Palm Beach Town Council to review proposed $94.7 million budget at Town Hall workshop

Council members to discuss amended ordinance:Palm Beach Town Council to weigh ban on smoking at public parks and beaches

The panel acts in an advisory capacity and makes recommendations to the council on matters relating to town recreation programs and facilities. It has seven members.

Allan, a Midtown resident and Palm Beach Civic Association member, was one of two applicants for an open seat on the shore board.

The panel advises the council and makes recommendations on all matters relating to shore protection in the town. It has seven members.

The town also has an opening for one seat on the Code Enforcement Board. Applications are due July 29.

Applications can be downloaded from the town's website at https://townofpalmbeach.granicus.com/boards/w/4d0cc7ec26441387.

For information, contact the Town Clerk's Office at townclerk@townofpalmbeach.com or 561-838-5416.

Also Tuesday:

• The Palm Beach Country Club Foundation, Rotary Club of Palm Beach Foundation and The Palm Beach Civic Association/Citizens Association of Palm Beach presented their annual scholarship awards to students. Twenty awards were presented to the children of town employees.

• The council approved the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach's request to hold its annual dinner dance on March 3 in Bradley Park.

• The Rotary Club of Palm Beach Foundation and Main Street Palm Beach Business Association will host their annual Flags for Heroes event Nov. 8-17 at Bradley Park. The council approved a special permit request for the event.

• Council members approved an award of $98,350 to Chen Moore and Associates to conduct paving oversight for Phase 2 South of the town-wide undergrounding project.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
bocamag.com

Ag Reserve May Fall This Time Under GL Homes Proposal & Other News

Before Labor Day, the Palm Beach County Commission may determine the fate of the Agricultural Reserve Area. In February, the commission voted 4-3 to initiate discussions with GL Homes—the largest homebuilder in and around the reserve—on a proposal that critics believe would kill the 23-year effort to preserve farming in the reserve. I believe that those critics are correct.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#South End#Palm Beach Town Council#The Recreation Board
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County reduces property tax rate, the first cut in 12 years

Palm Beach County commissioners have reduced the county’s property tax rate — providing slight relief from the rising cost of living. It’s the first cut in 12 years. Mayor Robert Weinroth said reducing the millage rate is the right thing to do. “This is an opportunity to...
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Mayor: Taxpayers need a break

WEST PALM BEACH, FL/CBS12 — Palm Beach County taxpayers may get some relief from high property taxes. County Mayor Robert Weinroth is concerned that taxable property values are increasing due to soaring home prices in Palm Beach County. The county property appraiser says chances are, homeowners in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
floridahikes.com

Riding the East Coast Greenway to Stuart

A month before, Sandy and I had a reason for an overnight trip that took us into Hobe Sound. She’d suggested bringing our bikes to ride the signposted East Coast Greenway segment that we’d previously spotted at Seabranch Preserve State Park. Despite the heat, we had a pleasant...
HOBE SOUND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Heads up, Jupiter drivers: Lane closures near US 1 bridge to last through July. What to know

JUPITER — The Federal Bridge that takes drivers over the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter will close for 20 months starting on March 13, but drivers aren't avoiding delays this summer.  Lane closures scheduled to last until early August will change the traffic flow on U.S. 1 as Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the foundations of the new bridge and reconstructing nearby intersections.  ...
JUPITER, FL
allaccess.com

Report: Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach Mansion On The Market

LIMBAUGH, who died last year at 70, lived in the 24,000 square foot North Ocean Blvd. home with 250 feet of ocean frontage; he bought the property for $3.9 million in 1998. The home is currently held in a trust for his widow KATHRYN ADAMS LIMBAUGH.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
743
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy