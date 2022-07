Little Falls has always been a great baseball town, and much of this culture has been inculcated into our youth through the Little League program. This year marks the 70th birthday of Little League baseball in Little Falls, a milestone worthy of recognition for all of the officers, coaches, umpires, players, volunteers, and parents who have contributed in any way to the success of the program. A number of excellent ballplayers, too numerous to mention, learned the rudiments of the game on the Little League fields in this city.

