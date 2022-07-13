Sarasota, Bradenton and North Port rank top 20 for deadliest pedestrian areas in US

North Port, Sarasota and Bradenton were ranked among the nation's deadliest areas for pedestrians in a national study.

The report by Smart Growth America, a nonprofit that focuses on urban development policies, ranked the area as the 19th worst in the country. Florida was ranked the second deadliest state on the list and had seven metro areas on the top 20, including the Daytona Beach area at No. 1, Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 4, Jacksonville at No. 6, and Orlando-Kissimmee at No. 8.

Beth Osborne, vice president for Transportation at Smart Growth America, said so many Florida cities landed on the list because many of them grew up in the post-vehicle world.

Osbourne said Florida embraced building large highways and roadways with higher speed limits in places where they don’t belong.

“At higher speed, there’s a greater chance of mistake, and that mistake is more likely to be deadly,” Osbourne said in a media briefing over Zoom. “Florida is hardly alone in this.”

Sarasota Police Officer Jason Frank has worked with the traffic unit for the last six years and said a lot of the fatalities in the area are due to carelessness from pedestrians and bicyclists.

He said they often use medians instead of crosswalks, don't have bike lights, or wear dark clothing at night.

"The unfortunate thing is pedestrians and bicyclists think that they own the roadway, but they're actually a roadway user. They must yield to vehicles in certain situations," Frank said.

Frank said the department works often with city planners and engineers to produce studies and installations that improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

Implementing these designs isn’t always easy. Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody said that one of the challenges in addressing pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities is working through the bureaucracy to make these changes happen.

He said the city has been working on implementing multi-modal sidewalks and trails to offer residents safe options to commute throughout Sarasota.

“If we don’t invest in pedestrian-bicycle safety, we’ll continue to see troubling numbers,” Brody said. “That may cost extra money, but to me, it’s worth it.”