The City of Vincennes has bonded out a quarter of a million dollars to help renovate the City’s skate park at Lester Square. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says the City has set aside the dedicated funds for the project. The final bill was more expensive than expected. Salters gives the final cost it will take to do the work around $350,000. The remainder will come from public transfers and private donations as needed.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO