Alachua County, FL

Readers comment on charter schools, HB 7, UF removing trees and the Supreme Court

 2 days ago
Quality option

Five of the eight Alachua County elementary schools that received a grade of “A” in 2022 were charter schools. Congratulations are due to these schools for an excellent performance in very difficult times.

Two of the eight elementary grades of “A” were earned by Title One charter schools with 100% of their students listed as economically disadvantaged. Caring and Sharing Learning School and the One Room School House proved that all students can thrive and excel in the right learning environment.

When voters are considering candidates for Alachua County School Board, they would do well to ascertain which candidates are the strongest supporters of charter schools as a quality option in the universe of parental choice in education.

Neil Drake, Gainesville

Protecting discrimination

Sometimes a law is noteworthy not only for what it says but for what it doesn’t say. HB 7, recently passed by the Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is such a law.

Along with falsely portraying critical race theory — a serious intellectual endeavor to promote justice through race-conscious examination of American law and society — HB 7 has some very important omissions when it comes to protecting against discrimination.

HB 7 prohibits discrimination against students and employees in the state’s K-20 public education system on the basis of “race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, or marital status.” In contrast, the University of Florida (see UF Regulation 1.006) prohibits, among other categories, discrimination on the basis of “race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital status, [and] national origin.”

Is it an accidental that HB 7 omitted sexual orientation and gender identity and expression from its list? Of course not. The people who wrote and enacted HB 7 were certainly aware of those categories. I won’t go so far as to say that HB 7 seeks to encourage discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, but it doesn’t oppose discrimination on those bases either.

Jonathan Cohen, Gainesville

Removing trees

The University of Florida has lost its mind. When doing construction, part of the permit is to replant trees removed to equalize the environmental impact. UF is in the process now of removing/grinding trees throughout all their parking lots due to lighting concerns. This is ludicrous — you can trim trees, you can add lower lighting, you don't just eradicate the environment.

The Suwannee River Water Management District needs to step up and enforce its permits. If not, then everyone can remove trees and vegetation required during permitting anytime they want to.

There were many large oaks removed to make room for buildings, garages and parking lots — these replacement trees (now being removed) were calculated to help to minimize the environmental impact, and they were to be maintained in perpetuity not removed as soon as construction ends. This act is going to impact birds/squirrels/lizards/frogs etc. that have gown to rely on these for shelter, nesting, food; not to mention the blight of barren land now left.

Karen Adams, Chiefland

Concerning decisions

A recent Supreme Court ruling limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The court’s decision is predicated on Congress legislating laws that will address the climate crisis that is destroying our environment. I am concerned about leaving such issues to Congress. Laws take months or years to pass.

Congressional representatives are no longer putting the country and its citizens' needs first but are embroiled in an ongoing power struggle between the two parties. The very function of administrative agencies has been removed, which is to pass administrative laws to protect our country and citizens.

Before the EPA decision, the Supreme Court removed the right to control privacy and health protection issues for women. The life of a new baby requires so many resources to keep the child healthy and thriving. What is the commitment for resources from pro-life politicians, especially for a 12-year-old girl who must give birth to her sibling?

It seems to me many congressional representatives are only interested in maintaining power and following orders from party leaders and big-money sources seem to have taken priority. I am also concerned what might be next on the agenda of the court. Think about what will be next. Think about our younger generation. Remember, your vote matters.

Elaine Golman, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Share your opinion by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

