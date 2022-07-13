No retreat in the summer heat. Inflation blistering at 9.1% in June
Inflation hit a new, four-decade high of 9.1% last month, fueled in part by record high gasoline prices. Gas prices have since fallen, but overall inflation is still elevated.
