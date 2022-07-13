No retreat in the summer heat. Inflation blistering at 9.1% in June

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Wednesday. It's the fastest increase in prices since November 1981, and above what economists had expected. The increases were broad-based: Rent, new and used vehicles, car insurance and medical care all rose in June, the government report said. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.9% over the last 12 months, slowing its pace from May."Price pressures have broadened to virtually every major line item within the inflation categories," Gargi Chaudhuri, Head...

