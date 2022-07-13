ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

FSA announces 12-speed K-Force WE Disc groupset, budget power meter and E-bike System

By Robin Wilmott
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOcl8_0gdsPnw800
FSA's new K-Force WE 12 shifter and disc caliper

It’s been more than four years since FSA launched its 11-speed K-Force WE (wireless electronic) groupset, and less than two years since the release of its disc brake version. But today, the company has announced it's making the step to 12-speed with the K-Force WE 12 disc-only groupset. Naturally, it looks to build on the achievements of the previous iterations and compete directly with 12-speed electronic road bike groupsets from the big three – Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo.

But that's not all. The groupset comes alongside a hoard of simultaneous product launches from the brand, across road, mountain, gravel and e-bikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjHgB_0gdsPnw800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5JFo_0gdsPnw800

