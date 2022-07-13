ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County Clerk of Courts race to mark milestones for a job with few office holders

By Phil Fernandez, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
It's the kind of opportunity that doesn't come up too often. And when you get it, you grab it and run for Lee County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

The agency has had only four different elected clerks since the Pearl Harbor attack and eight in nearly 130 years. And the numbers could have been even lower, had it not been for untimely deaths of two other civil servants along the way, including 42-year-old Walter L. Draughon and 54-year-old James Franklin Garner.

Now two political newcomers who've never attained elected office but have a decade or more of hands-on government work are vying for the rare opening in the Aug. 23 Republican primary that will decide the winner. No Democrat has entered the fray.

The past:Lee Clerk of Courts Linda Doggett left nearly 40-year legacy in public service

Linda Doggett, the previous clerk, served as the first woman to win the post at the polls. Cuban-American Liza King, 47, running against Kevin C. Karnes, 34, could be its second woman and first Latina.

In Karnes' case, he would become the office's first elected millennial.

And whoever captures the crown would be its first elected Florida Gulf Coast University graduate.

Both candidates live in Cape Coral, with King being a Lee native and North Fort Myers High graduate: "Once a Red Knight, always a Red Knight," said King, who studied criminal justice and forensic psychology.

Born in Florida, Karnes moved to Lee in 2006. He has earned a FGCU bachelor's degree and an American Public University master's degree in legal studies.

Both have toiled in the Clerk of Courts arena, Karnes most recently. He was selected about four months ago to replace the retiring Doggett in the interim before the election, which decides who finishes the remaining two years of her term.

He had been the organization's chief operating officer for more than a year.

"I have worked for the clerk's office for 15 years, 10 of those in leadership roles," Karnes said, noting a new annual tradition he's launching. "One of my most proud accomplishments is publishing 'The Sand Dollar,' a report that was recently distributed by my office that informs the citizens of Lee County just how their taxpayer dollars are spent and managed."

King, who pronounces her name as though it's spelled L-I-S-A, said she worked in the clerk's office for nearly six years in the 1990s, having performed as a department team leader.

She then slid over to 20th Judicial Circuit, where she has been for more than 23 years, holding numerous leadership positions.

"I am currently serving in an executive position for the administrative office of the courts, chief deputy court administrator," King said. "I am most proud of all of the program success and criminal justice improvements that I have been a part of over the last 29 years.

"I am also proud of the fact that I have so much experience at such a young age. My experience makes me the absolute perfect fit. I have experience in all aspects of the criminal justice system."

That type of background could serve her well in overseeing the inspector general, a function that looks into allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in county government, she said.

"I intend to thoroughly and responsibly assess the inspector general’s office to determine the areas in which efficiency and effectiveness can be improved," King said. "I strongly believe that the department’s operations can be enhanced to potentially broaden the scope of responsibilities in order to best serve the citizens of Lee County."

That piece of the mission was new territory for Karnes when he took over, saying "that’s probably the only area that I have not had the ability to learn fully. That’s consistent around the state and not specific to Lee County."

But he's been educating himself on it and has a few months' head start on his opponent as far as directly leading it.

"As the county accountant and inspector general, I have the knowledge and experience to perform these duties accurately and timely, while also ensuring this information remains transparent to our community," Karnes said, noting a transition not being necessary if he wins. "My experience provides me the ability to continue working for the citizens of our county, with no disruption in services and zero learning curve.

"This experience provides me with the institutional knowledge and hands-on experience that a person not familiar with the day-to-day operations simply would not have."

King said her overall knowledge goes deeper, such as "life experience, professional experience in all aspects of the criminal justice system (and) over 18 years in successful leadership positions that include all aspects of operations, personnel, fiscal, county and state budgets."

Technology is important to her being "passionate about implementing system improvements, program development, technology initiatives all while ensuring fiscal efficiency remains at the forefront," King said.

"I am proven leader with experience in building sustainable systems and teams," she said. "I have experience in overseeing both county and state budgets, multimillion-dollar budgets. I understand the needs of this county and of the clerk’s office respectively."

Having a watchful eye isn't lost on Karnes, who has other goals in addition to creation of a property fraud task force.

He said he wants to "implement technology to streamline our services in preparation of our population growth, (and) bolster our existing investments in cybersecurity to ensure county records and data remain safe and secure."

As of July 1, Karnes had $63,515 in monetary contributions, King, $47,105, according to county figures. State information shows the position pays $165,941 annually.

What does the Clerk of Courts do?

Beyond keeping track of day-to-day developments from the courts, the clerk is also the county comptroller, overseeing county payment of bills, investment of funds, and audits of county expenses.

In addition, recording official records concerning property ownership, mortgages, foreclosures and marriage licenses is part of the responsibilities under state law and the Florida constitution.

Plus, the outfit of more than 300 keeps the official minutes of meetings of the Board of County Commissioners and appoints an inspector general who has authority to investigate fraud, waste and abuse in county government.

Here are the eight Lee County clerks of courts elected since 1895:

  • William Marion Hendry (1895-1912)
  • Henry Asbury Hendry (1913-1916)
  • James Franklin Garner (1917-1932)
  • Walter L. Draughon (1933-1936)
  • DeWitt T. Farabee (1941-1972)
  • Sal Geraci (1973-1984)
  • Charlie Green (1984-2013)
  • Linda Doggett (2013- 2022)

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, which supplemented this with help by reporter Bill Smith. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

