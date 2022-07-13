New York musician Marissa Lerer to open The Listening Booth in Lewes, a 'haven' for music

Local musicians will have a new home and visiting performers a new venue when The Listening Booth opens in Lewes next year.

The “music venue, coffee shop and multi-purpose space,” as The Listening Booth is described on its website , is still under construction at the Vineyards residential and commercial complex on Route 9. Owner Marissa Lerer intends for it to serve “as a haven for music, musicians and culture appreciators looking to be entertained, build community and support original art.”

The New York City musician is southern Delaware's gain after she moved to the Lewes area during the pandemic. The 41-year-old wrote music, sang and played guitar in the city for over 15 years and has a degree in music education from New York University, where she said she ran the school’s songwriters and performers society.

While music has always been Lerer’s passion, she also has a master’s degree in “graphic communications management and technology.” That led to her working as chief technology officer of a digital marketing firm for seven years, she said.

ENTERTAINMENT: 10 Delaware summer 2022 events you don't want to sleep on

Since then, she’s been “jumping from job to job” and feeling unfulfilled. Upon moving to Delaware, she was excited to perform, but had trouble booking gigs playing her original music.

“We have so much great music here in Sussex, but it’s mostly covers,” Lerer said.

She became determined to create a community for musicians like she had in New York.

“That’s what I did on any given night,” she said. “Listening to my friends play their original music, singing harmonies on stage, doing song circles where we helped each other write songs.”

She was accepted into the Launcher program in Dover, a nonprofit entrepreneurship guidance course. It culminated with a business pitch contest and Lerer pitched The Listening Booth.

MUSIC: Ex-Wawa employee ‘hated’ job. Now she's a TikTok star with a new record deal

“I was one of the winners of the competition and that was sort of a solidifying factor, that sort of said, ‘Oh, I have something here,’” she said.

There were other catalysts. At the end of 2021, she broke her ankle, and a few days into 2022, she got laid off.

“I just decided, ‘I’m finished with all this,’” she said, and decided to fully pursue The Listening Booth.

Lerer expects to open in spring or summer of 2023, operating primarily as a coffee shop. She hopes to begin with live music a few nights a week, with several ticketed events each month.

The space will be split into three areas: coffee and bar up front, the stage and cabaret-style seating for about 60 in the middle and an office and green room in the back, Lerer said.

MORE: 'American Idol' star Jay Copeland lands next big gig, opening for a true R&B legend

What really makes The Listening Booth intriguing are Lerer’s famous and semi-famous songwriting friends. She attends a songwriting retreat every year, she said, hosted by the accomplished folk artist Dar Williams, who encouraged her to open the venue. She said she knows Jill Sobule and Ron Pope, as well as big names like Lisa Loeb, Matt Nathanson (who she shared a stage with) and Gavin DeGraw.

“They’re probably too big to come down to play a 60-person show in Slower Lower,” she said, “But I hope these connections will get new and exciting or up-and-coming acts to The Listening Booth.”

In the meantime, Lerer is hoping to create a buzz by hosting concerts in her Lewes backyard . Folk artist Christine Lavin will perform Aug. 13, with Heather Mae and Crys Matthews opening.

MORE: Delaware beach towns are not exempt from gun violence. What Dewey Beach is doing about it

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New York musician Marissa Lerer to open The Listening Booth in Lewes, a 'haven' for music