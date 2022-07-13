ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squash 'em statewide: Invasive spotted lanternfly lands in Sussex; Delaware now fully quarantined

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
Invasive spotted lanternflies have hitchhiked to Sussex County, and they're not on summer vacation.

Established populations of the destructive insect have been found in Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, Ocean View and Rehoboth, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

Sussex is under quarantine effective immediately, making the whole state a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. The red, black, white and gray bug first showed up in New Castle County in 2017. The northernmost county was quarantined in 2019 and Kent County in 2020.

Quarantine in this case means "any person conducting business for a commercial company, a municipality, or a government agency that requires movement of any regulated item within or from the quarantine area must have a permit," the statement said. Permits are obtained by training and passing an online test.

Homeowners are encouraged to do their part by educating themselves about the species and taking steps to eradicate them from their property, as well as using a checklist to confirm the bug is not present on or in your vehicle before moving it. (See below for details.)

INVASIVES:Gardeners beware: Watch out for these 5 invasive plants in Delaware this spring

What are spotted lanternflies and why are they so bad?

Spotted lanternflies are a species of planthoppers native to China, first detected in America in Pennsylvania in September 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now, they're found in 11 states, including Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

"If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries," the department said.

Adult spotted lanternflies are about 1 inch long and a half-inch wide at rest. They have black heads and legs, yellow abdomens with black bands and two sets of wings − gray with black spots on top and red with black spots underneath. They look very different as juveniles, though. The youngest are small, round and black with white spots, and they develop red areas as they grow.

Eggs are laid in late fall on host trees and nearby smooth surfaces like stone, outdoor furniture, vehicles, walls, etc. When freshly laid, they have a gray, mud-like covering, while uncovered eggs appear segmented.

INSECTS:Butterfly not seen in 27 years found in southern Delaware

The species feeds on a wide range of trees, from walnuts to willows, but another invasive, tree-of-heaven, appears to be its preferred host. Egg masses are laid on the trunks and branches of many medium-to-large-sized trees, often near the top. The eggs hatch in the spring and the nymphs then leave the tree in search of food.

Trees with "weeping wounds" are a tell-tale sign of spotted lanternflies, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture. The insect pierces the tree trunk to feed and excrete sugar water on and around the feeding site, sometimes leaving a gray or black trail. It may also attract wasps, ants or other insects.

In heavily infested trees, branches and eventually the entire tree will wilt and die.

What can residents do?

Killing spotted lanternflies of all life stages is the best thing Delawareans can do to stop their spread. Squash them between May and November and destroy their egg masses the rest of the year.

The Department of Agriculture recommends keeping the Delaware Resident Spotted Lanternfly Compliance Checklist in your vehicle and checking it each time you travel.

Eliminating tree-of-heaven, often found in industrial parks, unmanaged or vacant areas and along highways and railways, can also help reduce the population. In addition, between now and early September is the best time to apply insecticide to susceptible trees.

The Department of Agriculture is asking people to report spotted lanternfly sightings near Dover Air Force Base or in Sussex County so they can determine how the insects are moving and which transportation pathways are being utilized.

WMDT.com

Environmental activists set their sights on Delmarva’s chicken industry

Environmental activists in Maryland have set their sights on Delmarva’s chicken industry, calling on elected officials in Annapolis to issue a moratorium to halt all future expansion of poultry factory farming on the Eastern Shore. Earlier this week, ahead of the primary election, a statewide media briefing was held...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
delawarepublic.org

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County. The invasive pest was first spotted in New Castle County in 2017, and in 2019 a quarantine was put in place to stop the movement of the lanternfly within and outside of the state. Last year, Kent County was added to...
Cape Gazette

Hundreds of lifeguards compete in regional championships

Rehoboth Beach once again hosted the United States Lifesaving Association’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships. The day-long competition July 13 brought more than 300 lifeguards from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Men and women competed in a number of swimming and running events on what turned out to be a perfect beach day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Find Delicious Italian Water Ice in Delaware

Ice cream is an iconic summer dessert, but some prefer a different chilled treat. Here are must-stop shops for Italian water ice in Delaware. Italian water ice is a traditional summer dessert in the Eastern United States, especially in the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions. The major difference from ice cream is the lack of any dairy products. The creamy consistency comes instead from the process of freezing and mixing the ingredients. The three base ingredients are simple: water, sugar and flavoring (typically fresh fruit or syrup).
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Coast Guard establishes ocean anchorage grounds near Delaware

Looking to improve navigation safety and accommodate future growth in the size of vessels entering the Delaware Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard has established two offshore deep-water anchorages near the coast of Delaware. The ruling goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a notice published July 12 in the...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in July

NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its July drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
NEWARK, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Delaware health care group completes purchase of closed Jennersville Hospital

WEST GROVE, Pa. – ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, said Wednesday that it has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owned Jennersville Hospital, first announced an agreement of sale on June 14. But opening services at the new...
WEST GROVE, PA
Cape Gazette

A tale of two lakes (or are they ponds?)

Writing about the history of Sussex County is like walking on a high wire with all of the experts looking up at me waiting for a slip-up and fall. Actually, it's great to get feedback from those in the know. A recent email regarding natural ponds sent me on a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Four SoDel restaurants honored

DELAWARE – Four SoDel restaurants recently received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year. Catch 54 in Fenwick Island, Bluecoast Seafood in Bethany Beach, and Bluecoast Seafood and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach won this honor once again. We want to hear your good...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Local companies donate to flood damaged company

The last week of June, Ellendale Fire Company donated what was known as their Engine 75-2, to Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in Ransom Kentucky. In addition to the truck donated by Ellendale, Milton Fire Department donated a considerable amount of hose and the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company donated gear and equipment. William M. Chambers & Son assisted in getting ... Read More
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Family squabble delays Scarlet Oaks annexation

The possible annexation of a 50-acre parcel into Milton has been delayed after a lawsuit has surfaced over the property’s ownership. The pending case in Delaware Court of Chancery led Milton Town Council to table a vote on recommendations to annex the Harbeson Road parcel, which is eyed for a 163-unit development known as Scarlet Oaks.
MILTON, DE
