Delaware State

Delaware State Fair ups clout with butter sculpture, TobyMac, Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr.

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

After two years of the Delaware State Fair having COVID-19 restrictions in some form or another, this summer will finally see the staple event return to its pre-lockdown glory.

The fair returns Thursday, July 21.

There are some posh new attractions this year, including a butter sculpture, along with a stacked and diverse concert lineup on the M&T Bank Grandstand. Genres include rock, rap, county, contemporary Christian and Latin music.

This summer marks the first time in the fair’s 102-year history that it will feature a Latin artist as a headliner.

“We recognize that our Hispanic community is growing. And as far as folks coming out to enjoy the fair, we wanted to make sure we had entertainment that really fit all music genres,” Danny Aguilar, assistant general manager and director of marketing for the state fair, told Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Rap is back, plus three favorites

This year’s musical headliners are country stars Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Trace Adkins; rockers ZZ Top and Halestorm; Christian singer-songwriter TobyMac; rapper Nelly; and Latin artist Frank Reyes.

Aguilar pointed out that Sam Hunt (opening the fair on July 21), TobyMac and Hank Williams Jr., all were confirmed to play the Delaware State Fair in 2020 and 2021, but never made it because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Having them back them onboard for this year “means a lot,” Aguilar explained.

“They could have very easily gone to another area and probably gone for more money. They were wonderful to work with. They were artists that we've had several of our music fans asked for,” he added. “The third time's the charm. And good Lord willing, we're gonna see three pretty amazing shows.”

Nelly, who played Firefly last year, will be the first rapper at the state fair since it hosted Flo Rida in 2009.

What’s new at the fair?

Arguably the most unique new attraction is the butter sculpture. Fairgoers can witness live butter sculpting daily in the Exhibit Hall from noon to 8 p.m.

“It’s literally a statue, but it’ll all be made out of butter. It’s sort of like a sand castle,” Aguilar said. “It's pretty popular in other fairs, so we're excited to be able to find a really talented butter sculptor.”

Also on tap is Tumbleweed Crossing, a new stunt show with an Old West theme. It's sort of a throwback to slapstick comedy; performers fire guns with blanks. Shows will be offered daily at 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Another new highlight is the BMX Freestyle Team, a crew that will show off fresh stunts daily in the Sponsor Center at 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Last year the state fair was nearly back to normal, minus the fact that there was pod seating in the Grandstand area, and some of their headliners backed out. Despite that, Aguilar said, “we had an amazing turnout.”

This year should be even better since the festival is looking true to form again.

“Folks [like to] circle the calendar for the Delaware State Fair in the last 10 days of July,” Aguilar said.

“We're always excited to be a part of their family tradition – whether it's coming out and enjoying some amazing fair food to riding rides, to catching a great concert or just seeing friends and family.”

Delaware State Fair (18500 S. Du Pont Highway, Harrington) will be held July 21-30. Gates are open from noon to 11 p.m. July 21 and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 22-30. Tickets for adults 13 or older are $10 (+ fees); ages 6-12 are $5 (+ fees); children 5 or younger get in free. For more information, visit delawarestatefair.com or call (302) 398-3269.

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware State Fair ups clout with butter sculpture, TobyMac, Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr.

Comments / 0

