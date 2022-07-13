ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Delaware Online/The News Journal rank state's all-time top teams

By Kevin Tresolini, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online and The News Journal are putting together a new list highlighting the best from Delaware’s sports history while giving readers a say.

We’re following up last summer’s ranking of the 100 most accomplished all-time athletes from Delaware with another historical endeavor.

Later this summer, we’ll publish a ranking of Delaware’s all-time best athletic teams. Exactly how many remains to be seen, but there will certainly be plenty of deserving candidates.

They can be from any sport and at any level, whether it’s professional, semi-pro, amateur, collegiate, high school, youth or another. All will be lumped together in one star-studded group. But slip on your baseball glove, because there is a catch.

The University of Delaware, for instance, has crowned six national champions in football. Only one can make the list, however.

So which one? The 1946 unbeaten Cigar Bowl champs? Tubby Raymond’s 1972 squad that went 10-0, with wins over Temple and Villanova? Or the 2003 Blue Hens whose 40-0 win over Colgate remains the only shutout and most lopsided result in the NCAA I-AA/FCS title game’s 44-year history?

Same goes for multiple state high school championship winners, such as, for instance, Salesianum in cross country, Sanford in boys basketball, Ursuline in girls basketball or Cape Henlopen in girls lacrosse.

They were all great teams, but which was most superior and, furthermore, is it among the state’s all-time best?

That also means comparing accomplishments from different eras, which can be tricky. Did Newark, Middletown and Salesianum have their best football teams in the pre-state-tournament 1960s, or were the more contemporary versions superior?

Long-time sports watchers or even younger fans may recall teams that were particularly noteworthy. Those wishing to tout their favorites, or nominate a particular team with what makes it worthy of inclusion, should email ktresolini@delawareonline.com by July 31.

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com.

