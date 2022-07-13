New activities offered for campers at Echoing Hills

Camp Echoing Hills of Warsaw offers a summer camp for those developmental disabilities.

WARSAW — Camp Echoing Hills is back to full operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, but is still limiting campers due to a lack of volunteers.

The facility on County Road 79 outside Warsaw is celebrating its 55th year of operation. It includes a residential facility, adult services and a variety of summer camps and programs for those with developmental disabilities. There are eight weeks of camping this summer with different groups.

New additions to the summer camp includes axe throwing, a kiln for pottery classes and all-terrain vehicles for rides into the woods for observing nature. Also new this year is campers being able to bring their non-disabled siblings.

New additions

Jimmy McNutt was named the recreational services and outreach director at the end of the summer season last year. He previously served on camp staff from 2003 to 2006 and volunteered after that.

He talked with a parent shortly after coming on who said she and her husband hadn't had a break since their son with a disability was born and asked if their daughter who wasn't disabled could attend the camp as well. This led to the new sibling program.

"They don't have anyone to watch their kids. Especially, if you have a child with a disability it's increasingly hard to find child care," McNutt said. "We opened it up and a number of other families jumped on it as well. It's something we didn't know was a need until a parent brought it up."

The ATV rides are another welcome new addition. McNutt said many campers are in wheelchairs or don't move very well, making a hike through the woods impossible. The ATVs allows them to get close to nature, some for the first time.

The facility is grateful to the community for donations. McNutt said the kiln was possible through a donation from the Coshocton Elks Lodge and three ATVs came from a private donor. If it's not monetary donations, then it's volunteer labor that help them needs clients' needs, McNutt said.

"Stuff that gets done around here, I would say about 90% of it is volunteer," he said.

Need for volunteers

Echoing Hills will have about 250 campers and 100 volunteers throughout the summer. McNutt said the pandemic still has people hesitant to register to volunteer for such programs, forcing them to cut back on the number of campers they can take.

Volunteers assist with campers, day-to-day operations of the camp and various projects from simple cleanup of the grounds to construction projects.

"There is so much need right now for this sort of thing. I have a wait list that's about 200 long right now, but I can't accommodate them, because I can't find staffing," McNutt said. "It breaks my heart to have this long list of parents who have the desire to have respite and we have the ability to provide it other than we don't have the human resources to support it."

Volunteer groups come throughout the summer, including the student ministry of Mission View Church of North Canton. Leaders Andrew Boring and Hannah Baldridge said the ministry has been to Camp Echoing Hills four times. They had 38 members on their most recent visit, ranging from sixth to 12th grade.

Baldridge said their youth get just as much, if not more, out of Echoing Hills than the campers they help.

"I feel like learning to put yourself second is hard to do, especially in the everyday world we live in. When you come here, you really don't have an option. You have to put yourself second," she said. "It can be difficult at first, but it's so rewarding when they learn how to love Jesus through loving other people."

Emily Wilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is serving as a counselor. It's the college sophomore's first year at the camp. She knows she wants to go into ministry and work with those with disabilities, so Echoing Hills was a perfect fit.

"This is literally what I want do for the rest of my life, whether it's at Camp Echoing Hills or not," she said. "Before I came here, I didn't have many expectations. But, once I got here, and saw how everyone interacted and got along, it was very comforting."

For more information, visit the Camp Echoing Hills website or call 740-327-2311.

