Memphis, TN

‘Upscale convenience store’ opens for coffee, lunch, staples in South Main

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago
Nick Barbian, owner of Big River Market, says “I think we’re on the verge of a something big, it’s a great place for food lovers and for young people, a golden age for food here. It’s like a mix of Austin and a solid Midwestern town.” (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

There are still boxes being unpacked and no barista making coffee yet, but Big River Market has opened at the corner of G.E. Patterson Avenue and Tennessee Street.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

