Utica, NY

Argonaut & Wasp playing free concert in Utica. How their music reflects vibrant NYC scene

By From Staff Reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
Indie/Alternative quartet Argonaut & Wasp continues the free, family-friendly outdoor concerts July 18 as the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series returns to downtown Utica. The Brooklyn-based group formed over a love for house/dance music while living in Burlington, Vermont among a thrive jam atmosphere. They moved to Brooklyn in 2015, inspired by the city and its varied and vibrant scenes.

Obsessed with 70s fashion, 80s synths and 90s culture, Argonaut & Wasp are a quirky amalgamation of indie vibes, alternative, edge, electro dance and funk grooves whose music has been described as the perfect soundtrack to New York City.

Their new debut album "Starlight 99" was written mostly during lockdown. It is about looking up and getting beyond yourself, and finding the opportunity to get a larger perspective to serve as a guide into the future.

The concert is from 6-9 p.m. with opening act The Rollin’ Rust. Admission is free. The public is invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. The series also will offer art activities for young concert-goers and food trucks will be on site.

The concert is in Kopernik Park, located at 317 Genesee St. in Utica at the corner of Eagle Street and Park Avenue near DeSales.

