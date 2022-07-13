ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices: While state, national averages drop, Utica area remains high

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
After spiking to over $5 a gallon, the average cost for a gallon of gas is dropping again. Averages are down both nationwide and in New York, but for the Utica area the cost remains high.

On Monday, AAA announced New York's average gas price was $4.80 per gallon — down nine cents from a week prior and 23 cents from a month prior. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state average was down to $4.79 and the national average $4.66.

But in Utica, the average cost of gas was nearly 10 cents higher at $4.89 a gallon as of Tuesday afternoon; dropping six cents from a week earlier and nine cents from a month earlier. By county, Oneida County averaged $4.88 a gallon, Herkimer County $4.90 a gallon and Madison County $4.86 a gallon.

Demand for gas has risen slightly, likely due to travel during the July 4 weekend, AAA said in a release. But a drop in the cost of oil led to the decrease in pain at the pump, Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs, said.

"Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices," Artessa said. "But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas."

How do Utica gas prices compare?

The Utica area also had slightly higher gas prices than other Upstate cities like Albany and Syracuse. Here's how Upstate metro areas compared:

  • Albany: $4.74
  • Binghamton: $4.80
  • Buffalo: $4.76
  • Ithaca: $4.85
  • Rochester: $4.85
  • Syracuse: $4.80
  • Watertown: $4.90

2022 summer travel:7 amusement parks near Utica you can visit on one tank of gas

New York gas prices hit record high:How Utica compares and where to find the cheapest gas

Oneida County saw similar gas price averages to surrounding counties. Here's how it compared:

  • Oneida County: $4.88
  • Herkimer County: $4.90
  • Madison County: $4.86
  • Oswego County: $4.84
  • Lewis County: $4.92
  • Otsego County: $4.90

How to find the cheapest gas

Where can you go to fill up for a summer trip with this pain at the pump? It's recommended to check apps and websites such as GasBuddy, Gas Guru, the AAA Mobile App and Waze. These can be used to locate the lowest gas prices based on location.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square officially completed

OSWEGO — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the completion of a $26.2 million mixed-income, mixed-use housing development in downtown Oswego. Harbor View Square features 75 apartments and over 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The development replaced an underutilized city-owned Brownfield site located at the convergence of the Oswego River and Lake Ontario. Harbor View Square connects Oswego’s downtown to its waterfront and is a priority project of the city of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Health Department warns of multiple rabies exposures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCGOV) is reporting multiple cases of positive rabies test results and exposures in Oneida County and is asking people to do everything they can to protect themselves and their pets. According to county health officials, multiple animals throughout Oneida...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
