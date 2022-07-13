Gas prices: While state, national averages drop, Utica area remains high

After spiking to over $5 a gallon, the average cost for a gallon of gas is dropping again. Averages are down both nationwide and in New York, but for the Utica area the cost remains high.

On Monday, AAA announced New York's average gas price was $4.80 per gallon — down nine cents from a week prior and 23 cents from a month prior. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state average was down to $4.79 and the national average $4.66.

But in Utica, the average cost of gas was nearly 10 cents higher at $4.89 a gallon as of Tuesday afternoon; dropping six cents from a week earlier and nine cents from a month earlier. By county, Oneida County averaged $4.88 a gallon, Herkimer County $4.90 a gallon and Madison County $4.86 a gallon.

Demand for gas has risen slightly, likely due to travel during the July 4 weekend, AAA said in a release. But a drop in the cost of oil led to the decrease in pain at the pump, Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs, said.

"Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices," Artessa said. "But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas."

How do Utica gas prices compare?

The Utica area also had slightly higher gas prices than other Upstate cities like Albany and Syracuse. Here's how Upstate metro areas compared:

Albany: $4.74

$4.74 Binghamton: $4.80

$4.80 Buffalo: $4.76

$4.76 Ithaca: $4.85

$4.85 Rochester: $4.85

$4.85 Syracuse: $4.80

$4.80 Watertown: $4.90

Oneida County saw similar gas price averages to surrounding counties. Here's how it compared:

Oneida County: $4.88

$4.88 Herkimer County: $4.90

$4.90 Madison County: $4.86

$4.86 Oswego County: $4.84

$4.84 Lewis County: $4.92

$4.92 Otsego County: $4.90

How to find the cheapest gas

Where can you go to fill up for a summer trip with this pain at the pump? It's recommended to check apps and websites such as GasBuddy, Gas Guru, the AAA Mobile App and Waze. These can be used to locate the lowest gas prices based on location.

