ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Truro, MA

'More of a party': Deer Tick band takes concerts to 2 small venues + 8 more Cape Cod concerts worth a listen

By Jason Savio
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mAxs_0gdsPAhv00

If you’re looking for a concert to see, there’s no shortage of music options around Cape Cod & the Islands this week. Offering a preview of its new album coming out early next year, Deer Tick has two local small concerts (though tickets may be a challenge to come by). See story below. For other choices, check out these musicians in various genres:

Country music star Chris Young will headline a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Cape Cod Melody Tent (21-41 W. Main St., Hyannis), just a few weeks after releasing his new “Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition)” album. Young’s multi-week No. 1 hit, “Famous Friends,” is described as the most-played song on country radio in 2021, and he’s been nominated for multiple music awards for the the upbeat song. The expanded-edition album includes 20 songs, includes collaborations with Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen; https://melodytent.org/events/chris-young/

►The Twenty Summers series of outdoor concerts at Truro Vineyards (11 Shore Road, North Truro) begins with “Roots Meltdown with New Sheriff” for an 8 p.m. event (doors open at 7 p.m.) that offers a full bar and Blackfish’s Crash Pad food truck for refreshments. New Sheriff is Andrew Sloan, who will bring an expertise in Jamaican music to the show, which will feature percussionist Jon Joly and other guests. https://www.20summers.org/

On to the second round:'Opportunity of a lifetime': Centerville singer to compete in NYC's Amateur Night at the Apollo

Roomful of Blues, the five-time Grammy Award-nominated horn-powered blues band, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 at The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. The Rhode Island-based group, now led by Chris Vachon, has been playing for more than 50 years in multiple countries and released 19 albums. Tickets and information: 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com.

► It’s a full week at Payomet Performing Arts Center in North Truro, with four concerts in six days, all at 7 p.m.: roots band Dustbowl Revival on Saturday, July 16; bluegrass with Nefesh Mountain on Sunday, July 17 and “Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart” on Monday, July 18; and a mix of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic and pop traditions with We Banjo 3 on Thursday, July 21. Tickets and information: https://payomet.org/events/music.

► The Buoys of Summer pay tribute to the smooth-sailing, silk-stocking SoCal sounds of the 70s and early 80s (think Kenny Loggins, the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Ace, Rupert Holmes and Ambrosia) in a show at 7:30 p.m. July 20 (and again Aug. 17) outdoors at Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road (Route 28); https://artsonthecape.org/.

Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

Deer Tick musicians 'enjoy the coast' with small shows

Rhode Island-based indie rock band Deer Tick will play two local venues in two days this week: a show Tuesday, July 19 at Cape Cinema in Dennis and then one the next day at The Loft in Oak Bluffs. The concerts are part of the group’s Baby Steps tour and will preview their newly recorded album due to be released early next year.

“We try to enjoy the coast during the summertime, so we end up playing smaller locations and more fun places than just your average major market cities and stuff like that,” says guitarist Ian O’Neil. “We like playing unique environments.”

Blending musical style on new album

O’Neil is checking in just a couple of days after returning home from recording what will be the band’s eighth full-length studio album, the first being the 2007 debut “War Elephant.” Since then, the band has amassed a faithful following through touring and frequent appearances on television shows like “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Deer Tick’s sound can be hard to pinpoint, and the group’s two latest releases — “Deer Tick Vol. 1” and “Deer Tick Vol. 2,” both released in 2017 — are a good example. One leans more towards the group’s indie folk qualities and the other has a harder alternative rock approach. O’Neil says that the upcoming record, to be released on a new contract with ATO Records, will be a “marriage” of the two styles.

“It’s as though we’ve put those two things together (folk and alternative rock),” O’Neil says. “It is still very much our classic type of stuff we’ve been doing for a long time, but less on the punk side, if that makes sense.”

The new collection of songs was produced by Dave Fridmann and recorded at his Tarbox Road Studios in upstate New York. Given Fridmann’s long list of credits that includes work with The Flaming Lips and Spoon, it is likely that Deer Tick could come out with a popular single on this new album. The group has continuously straddled that line between being indie darlings and a mainstream band, but O’Neil says he and his bandmates don’t get too caught up in that.

Coming up:With dozens of premieres, Woods Hole film fest's focus on science, social justice, music + more arts news

“We do want to make music that will have universal appeal, but it’s always going to go through the filter of the four of us and that’s just the way it is,” he says. “If we wanted to put that commercial sheen over our entire personality and our looks, there are people that will help you do that. But I think what has kept our fanbase so dedicated and still paying attention to us after all these years is staying true to ourselves.”

Taking baby steps

Deer Tick decided to name its tour Baby Steps because, as O’Neil puts it, “it just seemed appropriate as we are kind of just peeking our heads back out before we fully go out there with a new record and stuff — tip-toeing our way back out into the world as hopefully the pandemic ends or we just learn how to live with it and tour with it.”

The group went on a larger tour last fall with Delta Spirit, but this 20-show northeast run will be its first solo tour of that size since the start of the pandemic.

Deer Tick members are familiar with Cape Cod after playing at the Beachcomber in Wellfleet, but the shows at Cape Cinema and The Loft will be the band’s first at those venues. What can people there expect?

“These summer runs in the smaller venues are so much fun for us that they tend to be more of a party so I can only imagine that it will be no different this year,” he says. “Plus, we’re armed with so many new songs that we’re so psyched on that we’re definitely going to be pulling some of those out. We’re chomping at the bit.”

Tickets for the Cape Cinema show has been listed as sold out, but there is a wait list for each in case more become available. Tickets were still available in Oak Bluffs at the Times deadline.

How to see Deer Tick

When and where: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Cape Cinema, 35 Hope Lane, Dennis; 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at The Loft, 9 Oak Bluffs Ave., Oak Bluffs

Waitlist for Cape Cinema: https://go.seated.com/waitlist/ffe707da-0be4-4491-b5ea-bd5e89a46046/info

Tickets and information for The Loft: https://www.mvconcertseries.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

Looking for a perfect spot to spend a summer evening on the South Shore? Head to the Hingham Shipyard, just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Boston's Rowe's Wharf. The popular outdoor venue is a great place if you're looking to spend a fun night outside. The free Hingham Shipyard...
JamBase

Levitate Music & Arts Festival 2022: Review & Photos

The ninth annual Levitate Music Festival should have happened in 2020 and then in 2021, but COVID-19 derailed both of those plans. Organizers held on and put together one of the best weekends of the year so far in Marshfield, Massachusetts with their biggest lineup yet. Both Jack Johnson and Phil Lesh stayed on, as did many others from the 2020 lineup, and as an extra boost Vulfpeck was the third headliner, marking their first appearance since their Madison Square Garden show in 2019.
MARSHFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
North Truro, MA
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
West Yarmouth, MA
City
Centerville, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
Jimmie Allen
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Tick#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Band#Concerts#Cape Cod The Islands#New Sheriff#Jamaican
FUN 107

Westport Beaches Closed After Shark Sighting

WESTPORT — Westport police have confirmed that public beaches have been closed to swimming for the rest of the day, after a shark was spotted Wednesday morning. Sgt. Bryan McCarthy said a lifeguard on Stand 9 at Horseneck Beach saw the fin around 100 yards offshore some time before beach officials contacted police at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday.
WESTPORT, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WMTW

5 shark sightings reported in one day off coast of popular Cape Cod beach

Five shark sightings were reported Sunday off the coast of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Cape Cod, officials said. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app reported the sightings that were spread out over a few miles. Four of the sightings were in the mid-to-late morning. The Boston Globe reported...
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy