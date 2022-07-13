ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

'Listen to what God says:' Mount Zion United Methodist welcomes Dave Smithey as new pastor

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
The Rev. David Smithey left Tennessee to come to the Bucyrus area 2015 — but now that he's the pastor of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, he's not expecting to help it grow by attracting new residents.

"We are in an area where there is not a lot of people moving in," Smithey said. "It's just a very rural community here. So I think that for us to grow, we're going to have to reach out to everybody in our area, in the neighborhood, and try to invite them to come see what we're doing. So we're going to try to grow the church by reaching out to people around us. That's what I really want to do."

Smithey, 54, who became pastor of the church at 1192 Mount Zion Road at the beginning of this month, said he was born in Atlanta but moved to Tennessee when he was 6 months old. He lived there until 2015, when he and his ex-wife moved to Ohio so he could attend seminary — Methodist Theological School in Ohio, in Delaware.

His ex-wife, Becky, became co-pastor at Bucyrus United Methodist with Mike Corwin, which brought them to the area, Smithey explained.

"I pastored in New Washington actually for a year, then I took some time off to work on my seminary degree," he said.

The couple separated in 2017, and around 2018, Smithey started pastoring at United Methodist churches in Nevada and Liberty.

"Then in 2020, I was reappointed from Liberty to Scioto (United Methodist Church, on Ohio 4 near Chatfield)," he said. "And so I pastored there for two years before being appointed here to Mount Zion."

Smithey is now married to Lillian. Their children are Olivia Smithey and Aaron Doezema.

Smithey takes a special approach to his ministry

"I was raised in the Independent Baptist Church, and I got a good foundation from that church," he said. "I believe one of the things I took away is listening to what God has to say in your sermons and in the way you do ministry. Particularly listening to what God wants the congregation to hear.

"I think that's probably the biggest takeaway, is that I just, I try to listen to what God has to say and try to preach what God would have me do, rather than I guess just go through some sort of program where all your sermons are listed out for you for the year. Listen to what God says. Because what God says is relevant to the times.

"I'm very Bible-based in the way I preach. You can't go wrong with quoting scripture."

But one goal rises above all others, he said.

"Mainly, I want to make sure that this church is being fed — that the people are getting the word of God and getting the nourishment from the scripture that they need," Smithey said. "That's our primary goal here."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Society
wksu.org

ACLU of Ohio alleges Buckeye Valley Local Schools violated a Columbus author's First Amendment right

The ACLU of Ohio is alleging the Buckeye Valley School Board violated the first amendment rights of a Columbus author and students. It’s Okay to be a Unicorn! is a children's book by Jason Tharp. The book is about a unicorn pretending to be a horse until he learns to embrace his true self. Tharp was invited by Buckeye Valley West Elementary School to read his book in April, but district administration stopped him from reading after some parents and school board members thought it conveyed a pro LGBTQ+ message.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, […]
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus sports park to be built in city's northeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced a new location for its Community Sports Park on Thursday. The original location was going to be on the fairground property near Historic Crew Stadium. The land is owned by the Ohio Expositions Commission and has refused to grant a lease to the city, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Andrew Ginther's office.
COLUMBUS, OH
