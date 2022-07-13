‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Star Mark Proksch Was ‘Terrified’ of Playing a Demon Man-Baby

The Breaking Bad Universe will never be the same now that one of its most deranged hotties, Lalo Salamanca, is gone. When we left the vicious cartel member (Tony Dalton) in Better Call Saul‘s mid-season finale, he was confidently calling all the shots. He had just put a bullet in Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) head, was holding Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) hostage in their apartment, and had successfully tricked Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) into thinking he was on his way to the Fring household. It seemed like Lalo had everything figured out, but the villain was unexpectedly brought down in the series’ adrenaline-pumping mid-season premiere, which aired July 11.

