OpTic Gaming have made another group stage run to the playoffs of a VALORANT event by sweeping KRÜ Esports today at VCT Masters Copenhagen. Another second-place finish during Challengers put OpTic in the group stage of Masters and forced them to fight their way through the competition. An early tournament loss to Guild Esports put OpTic in the lower bracket of Masters and on the brink of being eliminated. But despite winning a nail-biting series against LOUD, OpTic made the battle against KRÜ look easy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO