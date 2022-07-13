ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panicked Trumpworld Looks for Its Jan. 6 Patsy

As the House’s Jan. 6 committee unearths new revelations, the heat is on in Trumpworld to protect Donald Trump by finding a patsy or two to blame for the riot. On the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Asawin Suebsaeng—returning to the...

Pennsylvania Rep Belatedly Changes His Tune on RonJon’s False Elector Fiasco

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly initially denied his staff had any involvement in a scheme to give fake elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Now, he isn’t so sure. Kelly’s press secretary confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that Kelly’s chief of staff has started an internal probe into whether his staff played a role. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised the allegation after he was accused of trying to give the bogus papers to Pence on Jan. 6. He claimed he was only delivering papers given to him by Kelly’s office. In fact, Johnson’s office gave the Sentinel a screenshot Wednesday showing that the chiefs of staff for both lawmakers had a two-minute phone call that morning, and a Johnson spokesperson said it was “about how Kelly’s office could get us the electors because they had it.” Kelly’s chief of staff in question no longer works for him and did not comment to the Sentinel.
International Business Times

Senator Graham Says He Will Not Cooperate With Georgia Trump Election Probe

Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with a subpoena issued by a grand jury in Georgia investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, attorneys for the lawmaker said on Wednesday. "Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and...
The Independent

Jan 6 member Jamie Raskin says ex-White House lawyer corroborated virtually everything Cassidy Hutchinson said

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone corroborated former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony last month almost entirely.Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland told NBC News that Mr Cipollone corroborated the testimony of all previous witnesses when he testified before the select committee last week. “Cipollone has corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings,” he said. “I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson. … He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any...
The Independent

Herschel Walker’s campaign dodges claim his team didn’t know he had multiple secret children

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign pushed back on a report that his campaign did not know that he had fathered multiple secret children. On Thursday,The Daily Beast reported that campaign staffers asked Mr Walker, who is running against Senator Raphael Warnock, point-blank if he had any secret children -- outside of a 10-year-old who was found to be his in June. Mr Walker denied to his own team that he did. The report goes on to explain how, upon discovery of the 10-year-old, Mr Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise reportedly asked Mr Walker specifically if there were other...
