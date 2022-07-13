ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Tuca & Bertie’ Is Back. Why Aren’t You Watching?

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuca & Bertie fans returning to Bird Town this summer might notice a few small changes. For one thing, we’ve done a bit of a time jump: While Bertie toils away at her home baking business, Tuca’s already recovered from a break-up with last season’s girlfriend, Kara, and is knee-deep in...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The 13 Most Anticipated Shows Still to Come in 2022

If you've already called on Better Call Saul, enrolled at Abbott Elementary, and split your consciousness in two so you could watch Severance a second time, you're probably wondering what's next. Sure, the list of the best shows on TV right now is constantly expanding and should keep all of us busy until the heat death of the universe, but it's also important to plan ahead and set aside time for the upcoming shows you're excited about. They'll make for great small talk at parties — or, once they've premiered, a great excuse not to go to parties.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Dakota Johnson Isn’t The Reason Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ Sucks

The new Persuasion movie on Netflix is not good. I’m not disputing this point, which has already been made by many a critic according to the 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by, as well as by Decider’s resident Jane Austen fan Meghan O’Keefe in a thoughtful essay. It’s 100 percent true that this movie is too cheeky, too cutesy, with entirely too many jokes cribbed from quippy millennial Twitter accounts. (Mocking self-proclaimed empaths? In a Jane Austen movie? Really?) It’s more than fair for Jane Austen fans and movie fans alike to bemoan this adaptation....
MOVIES
TechRadar

I've just watched the scariest trailer of 2022 and I'm not sure I can face the whole movie

Every now and then, a trailer comes along and just knocks you for six. It hasn't happened to me for a while, the last time I was genuinely chilled by a trailer was Alex Garland's Men, where it turned out every character in his strange horror spectacle would be played by Rory Kinnear, but for the last time I genuinely found myself short of breath at the end of a trailer, you have to go back to all-round scare-a-thon Hereditary.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Lisa Hanawalt
Person
Justina Machado
Person
Matthew Rhys
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 4 On FX/Hulu, Where The Kooky Bloodsuckers Return For A Fourth Season Of Toothy Laughs

By now, What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu/FX) seems to have outlived its source material, Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name. It has its own history, its own in-jokes, its own mythology. And while Clement and Waititi are listed as executive producers, Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and Paul Simms (NewsRadio) that handle writing duties in the first episode of the fourth season, where the gang’s back together but for at least one bizarro wrinkle in the area of energy vampires.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Affordable Housing#Birds#Tuca Bertie#Hbo
Digital Trends

Prey for the Devil trailer teases an exorcism from hell

In the opening line for the Prey for the Devil trailer, Father Quinn tells his students, “Let’s descend into the mouth of hell, shall we?” For most people, the answer to that question is a hard pass. For Sister Ann and the priests at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, they have no choice but to take on the devil.
RELIGION
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Housing
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'

July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix will bring Jane Austen's romantic novel Persuasion to life, and Disney+ will air the channel's third original film in the Zombies franchise this weekend. Also, this weekend, an adventure-dramedy film, Don't Make Me Go, about a single father with a terminal disease dragging his daughter...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Are vampires real? Everything you need to know about the undead

There's something universally terrifying about vampires. Come Halloween, these beloved bloodsuckers are everywhere — in horror movies, scary books and at costume parties. “The idea of vampires is worldwide,” Jonathan Weiss, folklorist, historian and founder of Johnathan Weiss Tours in New Orleans, told TODAY. “It’s estimated that well over 98% of all the cultures that exist — or ever have existed — have vampire legends in them.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GMA

'Black Bird' review: You'll hang on in breathless suspense

Just when you think true-crime TV has worn out its welcome, along comes "Black Bird," now on Apple TV+, to revitalize the form with a story so brilliantly acted, written and directed that you'll hang on in breathless suspense for each of its six, heart-pounding, one-hour episodes. It also helps...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: Is the Adaptation Streaming?

“Where the Crawdads Sing” has gathered quite a list of names associated with the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel, which was published in 2018. Reese Witherspoon spotlighted the book as one of the earliest picks in her book club, and then her production company Hello Sunshine signed on to adapt the book for the big screen.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Of Course Kris Jenner Now Has a MasterClass on Personal Branding

Self-identified “momager” Kris Jenner is ready to gift the world her branding secrets, as the business mogul just joined MasterClass’ list of instructors. Jenner’s class will, The Hollywood Reporter shared, focus on personal branding, using her own experience launching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and managing her daughters’ billion-dollar brands. In the class’ trailer, Jenner talks about constructing a narrative, identifying and capitalizing on one’s audience, and making the most out of social media, all while staying true to oneself. “We’ve all made mistakes, but then you turn around and correct that and pivot,” the media mogul says in the promotional video. With an estimated net worth of $180 million, it’s hard to deny that Jenner may have some masterful advice.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy