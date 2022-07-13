‘Tuca & Bertie’ Is Back. Why Aren’t You Watching?

Self-identified “momager” Kris Jenner is ready to gift the world her branding secrets, as the business mogul just joined MasterClass’ list of instructors. Jenner’s class will, The Hollywood Reporter shared, focus on personal branding, using her own experience launching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and managing her daughters’ billion-dollar brands. In the class’ trailer, Jenner talks about constructing a narrative, identifying and capitalizing on one’s audience, and making the most out of social media, all while staying true to oneself. “We’ve all made mistakes, but then you turn around and correct that and pivot,” the media mogul says in the promotional video. With an estimated net worth of $180 million, it’s hard to deny that Jenner may have some masterful advice.
