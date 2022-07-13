ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

A 14-Year-Old Artist’s Crazed Voting Sticker Design Just Won the Internet

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every once in a while, a young artist hits the scene with such a big splash, you can’t help but become an instant fan. Hudson Rowan, a 14-year-old from Marbletown, New York, is one such artist. This month, the Board of Elections in Ulster County, New York, will...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

J.D. Vance's Campaign Fundraising Is Down to Its Bootstraps

The J.D. Vance campaign is broke. That’s the key takeaway from Federal Election Commission filings this week, which show that between mid-April and the end of June, the Vance team raised a million dollars, spent more than that, and is a quarter of a million dollars in the hole with just four months until election day.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York Trio Slapped With 115 Hate-Crime Charges After Being Busted With Vile Leaflets

Blatant racism and antisemitism shook a small city in upstate New York over the weekend when individuals dropped white supremacist pamphlets at private homes, public locations, and places of worship. Early Sunday morning, a member of a largely Black church in predominantly-white Hornell, New York, found a leaflet with the words “Aryan National Army” and an illustration of a skull inside a swastika on the door. The New York Times reported that, by the end of the weekend, cops had found similar leaflets and stickers, some of which featured racial slurs, scattered throughout Hornell and stuck to the entryway of a synagogue. Police said that, before sunrise on Monday, they spotted two men, Dylan Henry and Ryan Mulhollen, distributing leaflets. After searching their homes, police arrested them along with Aubrey Dragonetti. The trio are each charged with 115 counts of a felony hate crime—one count for each pamphlet.
HORNELL, NY
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old’s Abortion Doc Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Indiana AG

The obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on an out-of-state 10-year-old rape victim has a clear message for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita: stop making “misleading” statements or face legal consequences. Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorney sent Rokita a cease and desist letter Friday after he dragged her name through the mud, claiming without evidence that she didn’t report the procedure as required by law. Records from the state’s Department of Health quickly exonerated Bernard, showing she had followed protocol. Bernard’s lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, called Rokita statements “false,” with the potential to “incite harassment or violence” from the public against the doctor. DeLaney wrote that Rokita continued to disparage Bernard after the records were released, but couldn’t point to any statement in particular when The Daily Beast followed up.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Rep Belatedly Changes His Tune on RonJon’s False Elector Fiasco

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly initially denied his staff had any involvement in a scheme to give fake elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Now, he isn’t so sure. Kelly’s press secretary confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that Kelly’s chief of staff has started an internal probe into whether his staff played a role. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised the allegation after he was accused of trying to give the bogus papers to Pence on Jan. 6. He claimed he was only delivering papers given to him by Kelly’s office. In fact, Johnson’s office gave the Sentinel a screenshot Wednesday showing that the chiefs of staff for both lawmakers had a two-minute phone call that morning, and a Johnson spokesperson said it was “about how Kelly’s office could get us the electors because they had it.” Kelly’s chief of staff in question no longer works for him and did not comment to the Sentinel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion a ‘Lie’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” In his original tweet, he re-tweeted a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had also suggested the rape was a hoax, and wrote, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The tweet was re-tweeted by the House GOP Judiciary Committee. Yost issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the horrific incident appeared to be true.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Catholic Bishops Drop Opposition to Single Lesbian Petitioning to Foster Kid

A gay, unmarried woman is in the process of becoming a licensed foster parent for a refugee child after a national organization of Catholic bishops said it would no longer oppose her. Kelly Bishop, a Tennessee resident raised in a Southern Baptist household, said in a lawsuit filed last October that she had begun inquiring about fostering a refugee child in 2020. She was directed by federal health agents to Bethany Christian Services, an agency near her home and funded by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agency allegedly told Easter that she, as a LGBTQ+ adult, could not be considered for fostership, blaming a policy mandated by the bishops’ conference. Easter sued the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging discriminatory treatment based on her sexual orientation. She dropped her suit in June, according to Baptist News Global, several months after the USCCB said it would not stand in the way of single LGBTQ+ people becoming foster parents.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi AG’s Office: Emmett Till Case Has ‘No New Evidence’

An old unserved warrant in the Emmett Till case was found in a basement in late June with Carolyn Bryant Donham’s name on it but the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said Friday it doesn’t support reopening the case. Donham accused Till of whistling at her, setting off the brutal lynching by a group of white men including her husband. The discovery of the warrant has led to calls to arrest Donham, who would now be in her eighties, but Michelle Williams, chief of staff in the AG’s office, told the Associated Press, “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up.” Williams said the office hasn’t been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, who would ultimately be responsible for prosecuting Donham. In an unpublished manuscript titled I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle, Donham claimed that she didn’t wish harm on Till. His family believe recent developments, including the warrant, “cannot be ignored by the authorities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Forty People Unaccounted for After Flooding Batters Virginia

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Anti-Abortion Lawyer: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Would Benefit From Giving Birth

Jim Bopp, the general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, believes that the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have had to carry the baby to term. Many conservatives claims the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Bopp, who crafted model legislation for states to adopt when Roe was overturned, told Politico that such legislation doesn’t allow rape victims to get abortions. “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said. Bopp’s model legislation notes that some states may need to carve out exceptions for rape or incest which Bopp said described as “a pro-life position, but it’s not our ideal position.”
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Emmett Till’s Accuser Wrote That She Didn’t Want Him to Be Killed, in Unpublished Memoir Manuscript

The white Mississippi woman whose accusations of flirting by Emmett Till led to the Black teenager’s lynching death wrote in an unpublished memoir that she never wanted him to be harmed. In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham, then 21, said 14-year-old Till whistled at her in a grocery store—a week later, Till was dragged from his bed, tortured, and murdered before being dumped in a river. But in a 99-page manuscript titled “I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle,” Donham says: “I did not wish Emmett any harm and could not stop harm from coming to him, since I didn’t know what was planned for him.” Donham also says she tried to stop her husband, Roy—who was acquitted of the crime in court but later admitted it—from harming Till by saying he wasn’t the person who’d made advances toward her. Donham adds that she “always felt like a victim as well as Emmett” and had “paid dearly with an altered life” for what happened to the 14-year-old. The memoir’s contents were published by a historian who obtained a copy after interviewing Donham in 2008 after a decades-old warrant for her arrest was recently discovered in a courthouse basement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

