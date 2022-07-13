A 14-Year-Old Artist’s Crazed Voting Sticker Design Just Won the Internet

The white Mississippi woman whose accusations of flirting by Emmett Till led to the Black teenager’s lynching death wrote in an unpublished memoir that she never wanted him to be harmed. In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham, then 21, said 14-year-old Till whistled at her in a grocery store—a week later, Till was dragged from his bed, tortured, and murdered before being dumped in a river. But in a 99-page manuscript titled “I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle,” Donham says: “I did not wish Emmett any harm and could not stop harm from coming to him, since I didn’t know what was planned for him.” Donham also says she tried to stop her husband, Roy—who was acquitted of the crime in court but later admitted it—from harming Till by saying he wasn’t the person who’d made advances toward her. Donham adds that she “always felt like a victim as well as Emmett” and had “paid dearly with an altered life” for what happened to the 14-year-old. The memoir’s contents were published by a historian who obtained a copy after interviewing Donham in 2008 after a decades-old warrant for her arrest was recently discovered in a courthouse basement.

