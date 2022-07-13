ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. actor Ashley Judd weighs in on overturning of Roe v. Wade: 'Democracy starts at our skin'

By Tania Bryer
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and activist Ashley Judd shares with CNBC's Tania Bryer her personal...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 67

John
2d ago

Roe was a clear violation of the Constitution. The Supreme Court on 1973 had no business even hearing the case. This is a matter for the states. Same Sex marriage too.

Reply(1)
30
Lynn Blankenship
2d ago

America is a Constitutional Republic......my Tax Dollars Should NOT pay 💰 for others indiscretions.

Reply(5)
64
Darlene Sinatra
2d ago

All lives matter even those without a voice in the womb. As they have been devalued, so too Are we.

Reply(2)
44
Related
Page Six

Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, called out for ‘tone-deaf’ Roe v. Wade post

His Instagram post crash-landed. Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, was called out for whining on social media about Delta canceling his flight last Friday — the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The financier and CEO of Couric’s media company tagged the airline in his post before acknowledging it was “a sad day in our nation.” Molner, 59, then incongruously ranted about how “Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares.” In the comments section, one gobsmacked follower fumed,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Kimberly Elise Comes Out in Support of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Kimberly Elise has recently joined in the wide range of comments in favor of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, June 28, the For Colored Girls actor took to Instagram to post an image of a sleeping baby along with the caption, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” next to a series of emojis, including babies and celebratory hands.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Actor#Cnbc#The U S Supreme Court
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy