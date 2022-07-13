ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

How It's Made: custom cocktails at Steiner's Speakeasy

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
CHILLICOTHE— With cocktails inspired by people, places, food and pets, Tara Gillum can create a custom drink inspired by anything at Steiner's Speakeasy.

Located in Historic Downtown Chillicothe, Steiner's offers unique craft beers, premium wines and prohibition-style cocktails. Gillum is the star of the show, creating custom cocktails for anything from songs to books to people. In January, she raised $10,000 for the Ross County Humane Society with a Cocktail-a-thon that featured 24 custom cocktails that were inspired by local dogs.

The established bar had to reinvent its business during the pandemic. Gillum began holding virtual classes live on Facebook to share Steiner's cocktail creations and show audiences how to make their favorite drinks. Her fun videos led to her teaching a cocktail course at Ohio University Chillicothe– a course that typically sells out in hours.

She is taking classes for her master educator certification in spirits and plans to gain more certifications in the future. Her goal is to equip herself to educate others.

"I think people assume that since I do this all the time I know everything, and I never think I know everything. I always feel like there is something else I can learn or could be doing to make myself better," Gillum said. "As soon as you start to feel like 'I've got it,' that feels like a dangerous place to live."

The Chillicothe Gazette Cocktail

To show off her quick skills, Gillum created a Chillicothe Gazette-themed cocktail. She began by brainstorming about what the Gazette is and what it means to the community. Deciding what to do for the drink is often the most critical and time-consuming step of creating a custom cocktail.

Gillum's thoughts began with her memories and feelings about the newspaper. She thought of past stories, the Gazette's importance to Chillicothe and its place in the community.

She decided to make an old-fashioned based on journalism culture and to use local ingredients with Hirsch's strawberries to represent the community. She also decided to smoke the cocktail with natural wood to pay homage to early journalism smoking culture.

"When I'm making a cocktail, like an old-fashion, there's a mathematical equation that goes on in my head that I know it has to follow," Gillum said. The base spirit will be one part, the flavor or liqueur will be a half part and then dashes of the bitter. "That is automatically going to be the equation that I follow."

In the end, the brainstorming inspired a cocktail that represented the history and future of the gazette: a cigar smoke room-inspired whiskey old-fashioned made with strawberries.

Since the spirit is just as important as the recipe itself, Gillum used something higher in alcohol so that the whiskey will shine through the sweeter ingredients. She added a fresh strawberry simple syrup made with brown sugar and Tuaca vanilla liqueur to add sweetness to the drink.

Gillum said there is science behind every step of making the drink. For example, she chose to stir the drink instead of shaking it to protect the flavor of the cocktail. After stirring the drink, she placed the glass in the cocktail smoker, a device that burns a small amount of wood to add a smokey flavor and smell to the drink.

The process resulted in a drink with a dramatic entrance as it was pulled from the smoke chamber. The smoke escaped onto the bar and mushroomed out of the glass in all directions, leaving behind a natural wood smell.

The pink drink smelled of smokey liquor with a touch of strawberry. A cocktail that took years of practice to perfect, but only minutes to design and create.

Steiner's Speakeasy will be offering the Chillicothe Gazette-themed cocktail starting today and lasting through the end of the week. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ross County Humane Society. Steiner’s Speakeasy is located at 31 South Paint Street in Chillicothe. For more information, call (740) 771-0706 or visit steinersspeakeasy.com.

About the Series

How It's Made is a series highlighting unique products and services in Chillicothe and Ross County. If you have a suggestion for a future business to feature, email Megan at mbecker@gannett.com.

