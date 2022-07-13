Marion City Council set to consider proposed charter ordinance

Marion City Council will now consider an ordinance that would place an issue on the Nov. 8 general election asking city voters to decide whether to establish a commission that would draft a city charter.

City Council's ad-hoc charter committee voted 3-0 on Monday evening to send the proposed charter ordinance to the full council for consideration. Democrat Kai Meade, 1st Ward, and Republicans Brett Cornelius, At-large, and Mike Neff, 6th Ward, each voted in favor of advancing the ordinance to the full council.

Two committee members — Democrat Mike Thomas and Republican Aaron Rollins, both At-large members of city council — were absent from the meeting.

Marion City Council now has less than a month to debate and vote on the ordinance in order meet the filing deadline for the issue to be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. According to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, local questions and issues and nominating petitions for candidates in nonpartisan races must be filed with local boards of elections by Aug. 10, which is 90 days prior to the general election.

There are two regular city council meetings scheduled before the Aug. 10 deadline. The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 25 followed by another scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.

Cornelius, who is the charter committee chairman, said that he is considering requesting two special city council meetings in order to enable council to conduct three readings on the ordinance. According to Ohio Revised Code, a two-thirds majority, or six of the nine city council members, would need to vote in favor of the ordinance in order for it to be placed on the general election ballot.

With the announcement by Meade on Monday that he is resigning from city council effective Friday, July 15, that leaves eight members on city council. Six votes in favor of the ordinance would still be needed in order for it to be placed on the ballot.

Cornelius said it's unclear whether there are enough "yes" votes among the remaining city council members for the ordinance to win approval, but noted that he is encouraged that the full council will have the chance to discuss the issue.

On April 19 of this year, Garry E. Hunter, executive director and legal counsel for the Ohio Municipal Attorneys Association, met with the charter committee to explain the process and answer questions. He has worked with municipalities across the state of Ohio that have created charters, providing education and training as well as insight into the legal process.

During that meeting, Hunter explained that the process includes "a vote by the citizens of a municipality to form a charter commission, and the election of a fifteen-member charter commission, which is done at one election." The charter commission then has one year "to draft a proposed charter, and a second election for the citizens to (either) adopt or reject the charter."

The ordinance approved by the charter committee on Monday outlines what language would appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, should the city council vote in favor of placing the issue on the ballot. Voters would be asked "Shall a commission be chosen to frame a charter?" and also be asked to vote "For a member of the charter commission vote for no more than fifteen (15)."

Per Ohio Revised Code, residents of the City of Marion who wish to run for a seat on the charter commission would need to file a nominating petition with the Marion County Board of Elections by Aug. 10. According to state election law, candidates can file petitions for individual candidates or multiple candidates, known as a slate. A slate can include no more than five candidates.

The petitions for individual candidates would need to be "signed by not less than twenty-five (25) nor more than fifty (50) persons who are eligible to vote at regular municipal elections." Nominating petitions for a slate of commission candidates are required to "be signed by not less than fifty (50) nor more than one hundred (100) persons who are eligible to vote at regular municipal elections."

The charter commission is a non-partisan body and those who file petitions to run for a seat on the commission do not have to be affiliated with any political party.

Hunter had previously met with Marion City Council in 2018 to discuss the possibility of the city adopting a charter. Council didn't take any action regarding the idea at that time.

