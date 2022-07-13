ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion City Council set to consider proposed charter ordinance

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago

Marion City Council will now consider an ordinance that would place an issue on the Nov. 8 general election asking city voters to decide whether to establish a commission that would draft a city charter.

City Council's ad-hoc charter committee voted 3-0 on Monday evening to send the proposed charter ordinance to the full council for consideration. Democrat Kai Meade, 1st Ward, and Republicans Brett Cornelius, At-large, and Mike Neff, 6th Ward, each voted in favor of advancing the ordinance to the full council.

Two committee members — Democrat Mike Thomas and Republican Aaron Rollins, both At-large members of city council — were absent from the meeting.

Marion City Council now has less than a month to debate and vote on the ordinance in order meet the filing deadline for the issue to be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. According to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, local questions and issues and nominating petitions for candidates in nonpartisan races must be filed with local boards of elections by Aug. 10, which is 90 days prior to the general election.

There are two regular city council meetings scheduled before the Aug. 10 deadline. The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 25 followed by another scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.

Cornelius, who is the charter committee chairman, said that he is considering requesting two special city council meetings in order to enable council to conduct three readings on the ordinance. According to Ohio Revised Code, a two-thirds majority, or six of the nine city council members, would need to vote in favor of the ordinance in order for it to be placed on the general election ballot.

With the announcement by Meade on Monday that he is resigning from city council effective Friday, July 15, that leaves eight members on city council. Six votes in favor of the ordinance would still be needed in order for it to be placed on the ballot.

Cornelius said it's unclear whether there are enough "yes" votes among the remaining city council members for the ordinance to win approval, but noted that he is encouraged that the full council will have the chance to discuss the issue.

On April 19 of this year, Garry E. Hunter, executive director and legal counsel for the Ohio Municipal Attorneys Association, met with the charter committee to explain the process and answer questions. He has worked with municipalities across the state of Ohio that have created charters, providing education and training as well as insight into the legal process.

During that meeting, Hunter explained that the process includes "a vote by the citizens of a municipality to form a charter commission, and the election of a fifteen-member charter commission, which is done at one election." The charter commission then has one year "to draft a proposed charter, and a second election for the citizens to (either) adopt or reject the charter."

The ordinance approved by the charter committee on Monday outlines what language would appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, should the city council vote in favor of placing the issue on the ballot. Voters would be asked "Shall a commission be chosen to frame a charter?" and also be asked to vote "For a member of the charter commission vote for no more than fifteen (15)."

Per Ohio Revised Code, residents of the City of Marion who wish to run for a seat on the charter commission would need to file a nominating petition with the Marion County Board of Elections by Aug. 10. According to state election law, candidates can file petitions for individual candidates or multiple candidates, known as a slate. A slate can include no more than five candidates.

The petitions for individual candidates would need to be "signed by not less than twenty-five (25) nor more than fifty (50) persons who are eligible to vote at regular municipal elections." Nominating petitions for a slate of commission candidates are required to "be signed by not less than fifty (50) nor more than one hundred (100) persons who are eligible to vote at regular municipal elections."

The charter commission is a non-partisan body and those who file petitions to run for a seat on the commission do not have to be affiliated with any political party.

Hunter had previously met with Marion City Council in 2018 to discuss the possibility of the city adopting a charter. Council didn't take any action regarding the idea at that time.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose notifies county boards of elections to use Ohio State Board of Education districts that critics say are gerrymandered

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that he instructed the 88 county boards of elections to implement new boundaries for the Ohio State Board of Education that Gov. Mike DeWine created in January -- which civil rights groups and teachers unions have criticized as gerrymandered.
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
TIFFIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Marion, OH
Marion, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
LIMA, OH
10TV

Columbus sports park to be built in city's northeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced a new location for its Community Sports Park on Thursday. The original location was going to be on the fairground property near Historic Crew Stadium. The land is owned by the Ohio Expositions Commission and has refused to grant a lease to the city, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Andrew Ginther's office.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter City#Charters#Municipal Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#Marion City Council#City Council#Democrat#1st Ward#Republicans#State
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Hilliard Site

A new proposed development in Hilliard would bring 350 residential units, a 100-room hotel and over 300,000 square feet of office space to a 27-acre site currently occupied by a single office building. Located at 4457 Trueman Blvd, just off of 1-270, the building is home to the nonprofit organization...
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
The Lantern

New leadership appointed at Ohio State’s Catholic Newman Center

The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release. Credit: Mark Batke. The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release from the Diocese of Columbus , and changes are already being made within the church.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume vaccination clinics on Monday, July 18, at its E. Market Street office. Vaccines are available by appointment only to children and adults age six months and older. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 419-228-4636 for assistance. • The Lima region remains under a “medium” COVID-19...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
990
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy