OBITUARY: Walter Wayne Thompson

Walter Wayne Thompson left this earth for his heavenly home Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 77.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother Charles and Virginia Lawrence Thompson of Gladeville.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 51 years, Linda Tatum Thompson, children Christy Thompson and Brian (Mary) Thompson, grandchildren Brilee, Jase, and Lawson, and brothers Steve (Mary Gwyn) Thompson and Rusty (Peggy Jo) Thompson, and nieces and nephews.

Wayne worked and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was an active member at Immanuel Baptist Church where through the years he worked with youth, taught Sunday School, served as a greeter, and studied in Woody Hunt’s Sunday School class.

He loved antique cars, tinkering with clocks, machines, music players, and anything he could take apart. He enjoyed music, especially oldies, bluegrass, and Southern gospel. He loved aviation and spent many days and hours at air shows and local airports, encouraging his son to fly.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by family and friends until they are reunited one day in heaven.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jeff Pratt, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Johnny Ballinger, Jacob Thompson, Woody Hunt, John Harlin, Terry Thompson, and Myron Lasater. Honorary Pallbearers: Woody Hunt’s Sunday School Class, Steve Thompson, Rusty Thompson, and Steve Tatum. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and at Immanuel Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Gideon’s International.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

