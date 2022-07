Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.Although you’ve probably been through Athens’ bustling waterfront on your way to catch a jam-packed ferry to one of Greece’s islands, it would come as no surprise to find that you didn’t choose to linger in Europe’s largest port.Over the past...

