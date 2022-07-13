ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score the latest Tile Mate trackers at slashed prices

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 2 days ago

Tile offers many versatile tracking solutions in varying form factors. The 2022 iteration of the Tile Mate series features a lot of useful upgrades. Amazon is selling the Tile Mate tracker in a few sets, with a noteworthy 31% discount on the 3-pack and the 2-pack. Meanwhile, a single Tile Mate is 28% off on its own.

The Tile Mate (2022) has an impressive battery life, lasting you three long years. You can't replace the batteries on a Tile device, so it's nice to know that a single purchase will last a while. You can expect a very generous 250 feet wide range from the Tile Mate. Tile's entry is a spectacular Bluetooth tracker , beating the likes of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag even. You don't have to worry about your Tile Mate getting ruined by water damage as it sports an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

The shape, size, and keychain hole makes it extremely easy to attach the Tile Mate to anything you want. You can locate your bag, purse, or anything using the Tile tracker as long as it's within range. The device emits a loud sound to help you detect it and this is controlled through the companion app on iOS or Android.

Cheapest Tile Mate deals of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2kvn_0gdsI1Wk00

Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack: $69.99 $47.99 at Amazon

This trio of black colored Tile Mate trackers is 31% off right now. You get three of the latest Tile Bluetooth tracking devices that are rated for both water and dust resistance. Get this 3-pack for various items, or gift it to loved ones who tend to lose their possessions. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHLXF_0gdsI1Wk00

Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack: $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Not in need of multiple Tile Mate trackers? Get just the one for your personal use. The battery isn't replaceable, but it'll last you three years. That's more than enough time to make up for a discounted $18 investment. Be sure to attach it to the item that you misplace the most. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrNRF_0gdsI1Wk00

Tile Mate (2022) 2-Pack: $47.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Grab this mixed duo of Tile Mate trackers. You can place one in your purse and attach the other to your keys. Having a set of different colors can help you place each tracker inconspicuously. The Tile Mate 2-pack earns you $15 in savings. View Deal

It's handy to grab more than one of these nifty Tile mate trackers while you're at it. Not only do you get more for your money's worth, but it's also a useful purchase. Having one or two Tile Mate trackers attached to you valuable possessions is a clever idea, especially if you're the forgetful sort like me.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you don't miss any of the best sales that Amazon has to offer on the big day.

