Moretown, VT

Harwood girls’ basketball camp a success

The Valley Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 players participated in this year's Harwood girls' youth basketball camp.“This was the 20th year of offering this camp and I couldn’t have been happier with the turnout,” said coach Tommy Young. “In order to build a solid basketball program, a coach must be involved in their feeder programs...

Addison Independent

Middlebury’s Stone wins Devil’s Bowl main event

Middlebury driver Todd Stone came from his starting place of 17th out of 28 drivers to prevail in Saturday’s 30-lap Sportsman Modified featured race at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Harwood XC fun runs begin July 18

The Harwood cross-country summer fun runs will be held on the same venue and terrain used for the 2022 Mad Dash, on the trails at Harwood Union. Runs/walks will take place every Monday evening from July 18 until the start of school. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Runs/walks begin at 6:30 p.m.
MORETOWN, VT
Mountain Times

Blue Jay Way to rock Fair Haven

Thursday, July 14 — FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Concerts Committee welcomes back Blue Jay Way on Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. The Vermont-based rock & roll cover band has made several visits to our park playing to large and enthusiastic crowds. The band began in 1974...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
The Valley Reporter

Mad River Riders suggest avoiding trail to fledgling raptors

A Waitsfield mountain biker riding on the trails in the Howe Block of the Camel’s Hump State Forest was dived bombed by an aggressive northern goshawk protecting its nest over the weekend. That rider, Audrey Huffman, suggested to the Mad River Riders that that section of the trails, Busternut,...
WAITSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

15-year-old swimmer reopens border with 25-mile swim from Newport to Magog

NEWPORT — On Wednesday, 15-year-old Margaret Rivard of Derby reopened the Canadian border to open water swimming by completing a 25-mile international swim on Lake Memphremagog between Newport, Vermont, and Magog, Quebec. Taking part in the “In Search of Memphre” swim, Rivard entered the water at 12:30 a.m. at...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

'Ice Cream Bob' reopens creemee stand in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ice Cream Bob's is back following a brief retirement earlier this season. Bob Saffi, 80, sold what he thought was his last creemee on Memorial Day weekend before settling into retirement after 20 years of slinging sweet treats on the Burlington Waterfront. However, a decision to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

'A dream come true:' After over 10 years of renovating, Georgia couple opens their house as a bed and breakfast

GEORGIA — At the Yellow Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast on July 7, Leanne Doré Lessely walked a group of visitors around the property and the house on a tour. Most of the visitors were from a Plattsburgh garden club and Leanne graciously answered questions about the flowers and plants, the arrangement of the rooms and the paintings. She had an answer for everything.
GEORGIA STATE
mynbc5.com

3-year-old Vermonter drowned in pool but survived

NEWPORT, Vt. — Three-year-old Aweyn West is lucky to be alive. On July 5, the toddler was spending the day at his grandfather’s house in Newport, Vermont when his family says he wandered into an above-ground swimming pool and went underwater. “He was under for about seven minutes,”...
NEWPORT, VT
colchestersun.com

What to know about the return of Colchester's Summer Concert Series

The Colchester Summer Concert Series is returning this week to Bayside Park. Each Thursday at 7 p.m. a band will play with Malletts Bay as the backdrop. Quadra will kick off the series this Thursday, followed by The Devon McGarry Band on July 21 and InCaHoots on July 28. Admission...
COLCHESTER, VT
The Valley Reporter

‘This is sad’

My husband and I have attended this parade since 1989 and, up until this year, have totally enjoyed it. We always set up our chairs on the northeast corner of the bridge, next to the Pitcher Inn. We arrived at 8 a.m. and met with security who told us our chairs could not be on the road, but on grass, due to floats passing by. No problem, we did as told. Everything was fine until the cannon was fired and the parade started. People kept coming to the bridge wanting to cross but were told they could not until the end of the parade. So, they just stood in front of us, on the road, which we were not allowed to sit on, blocking our view, and in some cases, refusing to move. There were at least six security guards on the bridge, and when people near us complained that security should have moved back further in the crowd to move them back from the bridge, which at this point, had become a bottleneck, matters only got worse when security refused to do that. I had hoped to video the parade, but all I got was people standing in front of my camera. At one point, a woman who was turned away from crossing the bridge, actually sat on my feet rather than move back. This may be the last time we attend the parade.
WARREN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday. The Vermont State Police say that around 6 p.m., Joseph Cafferky, 64, was headed northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene. The cause of...
RICHMOND, VT
VTDigger

Train hits Ford truck at 40 mph; unbelted driver emerges unscathed

A train traveling 40 mph slammed into a truck at a crossing in South Royalton Wednesday morning, but the truck driver avoided injury. Larry Severance, 63, of Royalton stopped his truck at the edge of the tracks and looked both ways, according to a Vermont State Police press release. However, he did not see the oncoming train until he was on the tracks. He threw his Ford F550 truck into reverse, trying to back off the tracks, but couldn’t do so in time.
ROYALTON, VT

