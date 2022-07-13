'Getting Jarred back': Kelenic talks progress

CLEVELAND -- Elvin Rodriguez was squarely in line for another drubbing like he suffered a month ago at Yankee Stadium, but this one would have been partly by choice. Rodriguez had given up hits to six of his first 15 Guardians batters, and was falling behind hitters. But in the bottom of the 3rd inning of the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday night, manager A.J. Hinch tested him by intentionally walking rookie outfielder Nolan Jones -- one of Rodriguez’s two strikeouts in his first trip through the order -- to load the bases for Austin Hedges, who had ripped a line-drive single his previous time up. With the Tigers already down 3-0 and Triston McKenzie dealing, the game was leaning toward another runaway.

