'Getting Jarred back': Kelenic talks progress

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. -- The Mariners have been the hottest team in baseball the past three weeks, and if the season ended after their comeback win Sunday, they’d have been in the playoffs as the final AL Wild Card team by virtue of a tiebreaker. Yet for all the key contributions they’ve...

www.mlb.com

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Orioles and Mariners’ 10-game win streaks

The Baltimore Orioles were tied for the worst record (52-110) in MLB in 2021. The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought (2001) in North American team sports. And now they each have 10-game winning streaks. On Wednesday night, the Orioles took down the Chicago Cubs 7-1, and the Mariners...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez starting Wednesday versus righty

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. Velazquez was held out of the last two lineups against righties, but he will start in center field and hit eighth on Wednesday. Rafael Ortega will be the Cubs' designated hitter while Willson Contreras starts at catcher over Yan Gomes.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Wacky Wednesday for Marlins as they win on walk-off WP

MIAMI -- Which of the following is true in regard to the Marlins’ wacky 5-4 walk-off victory in 10 innings over the Pirates on Wednesday night at loanDepot park?. A) Avisaíl García collected his first hit with the bases loaded this season. B) Tanner Scott blew his...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Trade Deadline Inbox: Will Braves' Deadline mirror '21?

As days get crossed off the calendar, the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline moves closer and closer. Sunday is a big day in that process, because the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles. Once that’s in the rearview mirror, executives around the game will be able to turn their focus toward the Deadline, giving them a chance to dig in and figure out what’s next for their respective clubs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Travis Jankowski sitting for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Jankowski will move to the bench on Thursday with Starling Marte starting in right field. Marte will bat second versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Marte for...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

A's ride momentum of big inning to lopsided win

ARLINGTON -- Even as the A’s have carried the worst record in baseball for the better part of a month now, at no point has manager Mark Kotsay felt a need for closed-door meetings or any of the typical practices common with struggling teams. There’s sound reasoning behind that.
MLB
MLB

Iglesias shows he's 'big part of this team'

DENVER -- A couple of days ago before disappearing down the dugout stairs to prepare for his game, ﻿José Iglesias﻿ spoke like a man convinced he is headed places -- and not out of town, either. With the Trade Deadline looming Aug. 2, Iglesias has been identified...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Royals place 10 players on restricted list ahead of Toronto trip

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals will be without 10 regular players for their four-game series in Toronto beginning Thursday because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, which is required before entering Canada. Infielders Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier; outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Kyle Isbel; catchers MJ Melendez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Have Rockies found their next Tulo?

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Double-A Hartford shortstop Ezequiel Tovar entered Wednesday tops in the Eastern League in batting average and hits, but that’s not the kind of leading that’s most impressive.
MLB
MLB

The man behind Atlanta’s recent Draft success

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When evaluating who has positioned the Braves to possibly win a fifth consecutive National League East crown, you have to give a lot of credit to Dana Brown, who is in his fourth year as the team’s vice president of scouting.
MLB
MLB

Rodriguez turns early jam into solid outing

CLEVELAND -- Elvin Rodriguez was squarely in line for another drubbing like he suffered a month ago at Yankee Stadium, but this one would have been partly by choice. Rodriguez had given up hits to six of his first 15 Guardians batters, and was falling behind hitters. But in the bottom of the 3rd inning of the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday night, manager A.J. Hinch tested him by intentionally walking rookie outfielder Nolan Jones -- one of Rodriguez’s two strikeouts in his first trip through the order -- to load the bases for Austin Hedges, who had ripped a line-drive single his previous time up. With the Tigers already down 3-0 and Triston McKenzie dealing, the game was leaning toward another runaway.
MLB
MLB

McClanahan (6 K's, 1 R) bolsters case to start All-Star Game

ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays manager Kevin Cash has said quite a few times this week that he can't imagine anybody pitching better than Shane McClanahan has this season, and he can't recall seeing a better first-half run on the mound. But if anybody needed further convincing that McClanahan deserves to...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Trout (back spasms) feeling 'a lot better'

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout underwent both an MRI exam and a CT scan on his back after leaving Tuesday’s game against the Astros with upper back spasms; the results came back clean without showing a strain. Trout was out of the lineup on Wednesday and is considered...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Winker returns with bang (x2) as Mariners win 10th straight

WASHINGTON -- The surging Mariners have spent the past few weeks turning their season around, playing themselves back into the American League Wild Card picture with a resurgent July. ﻿Jesse Winker﻿ spent a good chunk of that stretch inactive, and in the batting cage, serving the six-game suspension he received for his role in the club’s June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Schneider earns 1st win as skipper on 'bittersweet' day

TORONTO -- On his way to lunch with his wife and two boys Wednesday afternoon, John Schneider’s phone rang. It was Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins. The family was on its way to Sportsnet Grill, attached to Rogers Centre and overlooking the stadium from high in left field. Schneider had to bail on Jess, Gunner and Greyson, though, and head downstairs. He’d just been named interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
MLB

With No. 2 pick the D-backs could draft ...

This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Josh VanMeter's home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Oct. 3 gave the D-backs a season-ending, walk-off win over the Rockies and kept them from matching the worst record in franchise history.
MLB
MLB

'Megastar' Ohtani (12 K's) joins Nolan Ryan in Halos history

ANAHEIM -- There's been no stopping two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the last month. Ohtani, who was selected as an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight season, has been absolutely unbelievable both on the mound and at the plate, and he continued it with another incredible showing in a 7-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. Ohtani struck out 12 over six innings and he also helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Braves fall this round, but race is on vs. Mets

ATLANTA -- Given how last season transpired, the Braves certainly aren’t going to fret about any first-half developments. But as the defending World Series champions approach the All-Star break in pretty good shape, they have again been reminded they have plenty to prove. Charlie Morton surrendered three home runs...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Rays' top prospect ready for Futures Game, then Triple-A

ST. PETERSBURG -- On June 18, right-hander Taj Bradley threw 71 pitches over four innings in a start for Double-A Montgomery against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It was his second straight four-inning outing and the 11th time and 12 starts he hadn’t reached the sixth, and he wanted to keep pitching. So, while milling around in the bullpen the next day, the 21-year-old asked his coaches why he wasn’t able to go back out for another inning.
MLB
MLB

Judge, Goldy maintain top spots in latest MVP poll

Our latest MVP poll features two star sluggers maintaining their top spot in their respective leagues, but also a pair of newcomers crashing the top-five party. MLB.com voters were asked to rank their top five MVP candidates in each league based on what has happened so far and what they expect will happen in the months to come. Players received vote points on a 5-4-3-2-1 scale -- five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote and so on, with 38 voters participating. Here are the results. (All stats are through Wednesday. All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.)
MLB

