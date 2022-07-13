ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods Bashes Saudi Golf League After Reportedly Rejecting 9-Figure Deal

By Ben Blanchet
 2 days ago
Golf legend Tiger Woods, who reportedly passed on a nearly $1 billion deal to play for LIV Golf, is criticizing the Saudi-backed golf league and the players who decided to join it.

Some players have reportedly signed on for nine-digit deals, including Dustin Johnson at “around” $125 million and Phil Mickelson at roughly $200 million.

The league has been described as an attempt at “sportswashing” by Saudi Arabia following its government-ordered killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Mickelson, who described the Saudi government as “scary motherfuckers” despite calling LIV Golf a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” back in February, continued to defend the Saudi-funded series last month.

In a press conference at The Open Championship on Tuesday, Woods said LIV Golf players were risking their chances to ever play for a major again, ESPN reported.

“I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position,” Woods told reporters.

Watch a clip from Woods’ press conference below:

Woods’ comments came after the golfer reportedly declined a “mind-blowingly enormous” deal, LIV Golf Investments commissioner and CEO Greg Norman told The Washington Post in June. Norman, a two-time winner at The Open, wasn’t invited to this year’s event in St. Andrews, Scotland due to his involvement in the league, The New York Times reported.

In an interview with Australian Golf Digest, Norman called the decision “petty.”

However, Woods said he believed the decision to bar Norman from this year’s tournament was the “right thing.”

“Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods said.

The decision by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews came a month after the PGA Tour suspended players involved with LIV Golf.

The Department of Justice is also investigating the PGA Tour over behavior toward its Saudi-backed competition, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

