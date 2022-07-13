Sammi Swenson: Pain and Prowess

Chasing dreams and paving paths, the journey of a film family. “My exodus from LA started one day when I was on the Ventura freeway. The drive should have taken five minutes, but it took almost an hour. I did this every single day, and I thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to spend the rest of my life living on a freeway.’” This is a common story today, but this was not 2022. This is the 1980’s. It was a time when if you were not in LA, you could not make it in the film industry. For Catrine McGregor, not making it was not an option. Her determination paved a new path, but what she had no way of knowing was who would walk down that path with her one day.

