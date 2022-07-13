ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sir Mo Farah ‘grateful to be able to embrace UK’ after revelations about past

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaEp0_0gdsEim600

Sir Mo Farah has said he is “relieved” the Home Office will not take action against him after he revealed he was trafficked into the UK, adding: “I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country.”

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he has no desire to contact the woman who brought him illegally to the country as a child.

He reveals in a BBC documentary, being broadcast on Wednesday night, how he was brought from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Speaking to journalist Amol Rajan alongside his wife Tania, Sir Mo said: “It makes me relieved. This is my country.

“If it wasn’t for Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn’t even have the courage to do this.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe my life to, particularly my wife who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it’s okay to do this.”

Speaking about other victims of child trafficking, he added: “No child wants to be in that situation. I had the choice made for me, and so young.

“I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country, and I’m proud to represent my country the way I did.

“That’s all I could do within my control – I had no control when I was younger over where I went. That decision was made for me and taken away from me.”

Asked what happened to the woman who brought him to the UK, Sir Mo added: “The production team contacted the lady but she didn’t want to give anything and that’s all I know.”

On whether he is in contact with her, he said: “No, I’m not in touch with her and don’t want to.”

Sir Mo described the wave of support following his announcement as “incredible”.

He added: “It was always my story. I wasn’t even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn’t talk about it publicly.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I’m glad I’ve made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msRnP_0gdsEim600
Sir Mo Farah with wife Tania after he was knighted in 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

His wife Tania said she had experienced a “whole range of emotions” after hearing about his true past.

She said: “My first reaction was heartbreak and sadness for him. I just immediately pictured nine-year-old Mo and being so helpless and vulnerable.

“Then equally I felt angry at the people that did that to him, that put him through that.”

She said her husband is now “finally giving himself permission to feel those feelings of hurt and pain”, and she described the documentary as a “form of therapy”.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is “assessing” Sir Mo’s allegations that he was trafficked into the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (the Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers are currently assessing the available information.”

Sports presenter Gary Lineker was among those praising Sir Mo ahead of the documentary airing.

He tweeted: “Incredible story. Will definitely be watching tonight.”

The Real Mo Farah will air from 6am on BBC iPlayer and at 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Mohamed Farah
Indy100

Piers Morgan says Mo Farah 'lied to my face' about his past but that he is also proud of his 'friend'

Piers Morgan has said Sir Mo Farah "lied through his back teeth" seven years ago when he appeared on his Life Stories show back in 2015. But the broadcaster added he's "never been prouder of my friend" after the sports star recently revealed the truth about his childhood where he was given the name Mohamed Farah by traffickers who sent him to the UK as a child and was forced to work as a domestic servant.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She's alive?': Mo Farah reveals incredible moment a mystery woman handed him a photo of his Somalian mother and a cassette with a recording of her voice... years after he was illegally trafficked into UK

This is the extraordinary moment Sir Mo Farah learned the truth about his child trafficking ordeal and that his mother was alive after her female friend came to a restaurant where he worked in London and handed him a photo and cassette of her telling him she loved him. Britain's...
WORLD
Nature.com

BAUSing back in Birmingham

The annual meeting of The British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) came bouncing back with a bang in Birmingham, UK, for 2022. The atmosphere was one of excitement, enthusiasm and joy after 3 years since the last face-to-face conference.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Somalia#The Home Office#Bbc Radio 4
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
The Independent

Police ‘launch investigation into Sir Mo Farah trafficking revelation’

Police have opened an investigation into Sir Mo Farah’s revelation that he was trafficked to the UK illegally under the name of another child, it has been reported.The four-time Olympic champion, 39, revealed in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.In a statement carried by the BBC, the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britain’s Greatest Athlete Revealed He Was a Child Trafficking Victim. Here’s How the BBC Got the Story

Click here to read the full article. Mo Farah is one of the U.K.’s greatest athletes, having won 10 gold medals — four at the Olympics and six at the World Championships — in long-distance running. He has been knighted by the Queen and won countless awards, including BBC Sports’ Personality of the Year. But now, the sporting superstar has rocked the country once again with a new documentary, “The Real Mo Farah,” which airs Wednesday (July 13) on BBC One. In the documentary, he reveals his real name is not, in fact, Mohamed Farah, but rather Hussein Abdi Kahin. As a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy