Thank you for the wonderful article about Bob Scott. I’m filing it under “you can never talk to Bob Scott for more than 3 minutes and not learn something,” and there was plenty of learning in that article. Bob is Grand Lake, he just is. I could never imagine this place without him, so I plan to be long gone before he is. That said, whenever I return I will seek him out, and may that be for many, many more years. He and Miss Lou run the most lovely shop and, even knowing Bob for 25-plus years, I never knew about the feathers. Thanks, Bob.

GRAND LAKE, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO