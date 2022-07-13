Obituary: Jonathan Linton

Trevor Cole Church, a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs, died July 1st, 2022, found in a tent, unresponsive while camping. He was 29 years old. While it is a tragedy that he is gone, his life was a blessing. From his birth to his last days, he made all that he met smile and all that knew him were filled with friendship and love. He embodied that you can be loved……and that he would accept your love. Raised in Asheville in Western North Carolina he graduated from TC Roberson High School in 2011 and Appalachian State University in 2015. Preceding him in death is his mother Willa Jorgensen. His surviving family are sisters Brianna and Katie Church, his father, Robert Cole Church with Danielle and children, his grandmothers, Carole Jorgensen and Doris Turner, his many uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. He was one of those nuts that leaves a warm comfy home in 12 degree weather, to take a Splitboard and skin up mountains covered in snow, just to board down on a sunny powder deep day. He knew every cabin on every back trail in Grand County and could even tell you if it was, “like a nice cabin” or “like an old school hunter” cabin. He did Keiner’s Route on Longs Peak at 15 years old with his Dad, dropping off into Glacier Gorge to bivvy under a rock, and returned again at 16 years old to do it solo. Later, in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, he traveled in Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, where he motorcycle toured on a Honda 100, crashing on the very best gravel in North Vietnam, narrowly escaping injury, excepting road rash. He also loved moments on the Mekong river in Laos having to delay travel due to flooding, staying in a remote village. Trevor loved to travel mostly to meet people. He later traveled to Mexico where he got kinda fat and happy on beaches making many European/Mexican connections. His last words and intent were to go to Medellin, Colombia via Cancun to meet a buddy for more travel. Hours before his death he was excited and happy with the purpose to go travel. There will also be a celebration in Colorado, casual, on Sunday, July 24th at The Parshall Inn(PI) at 4pm, where Trevor was known to roam.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO