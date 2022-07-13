ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Obituary: Jonathan Linton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Paul Linton passed away peacefully at home in Grand Lake, CO surrounded by his loving family on 4 July 2022. Survived by his parents, Paul & Lois Linton of Grand Lake, 3 brothers Dave, Tim (Cindy) and Matt, 6 Nieces & Nephews, 3 Great nephews...

Obituary: Trevor Cole Church

Trevor Cole Church, a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs, died July 1st, 2022, found in a tent, unresponsive while camping. He was 29 years old. While it is a tragedy that he is gone, his life was a blessing. From his birth to his last days, he made all that he met smile and all that knew him were filled with friendship and love. He embodied that you can be loved……and that he would accept your love. Raised in Asheville in Western North Carolina he graduated from TC Roberson High School in 2011 and Appalachian State University in 2015. Preceding him in death is his mother Willa Jorgensen. His surviving family are sisters Brianna and Katie Church, his father, Robert Cole Church with Danielle and children, his grandmothers, Carole Jorgensen and Doris Turner, his many uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. He was one of those nuts that leaves a warm comfy home in 12 degree weather, to take a Splitboard and skin up mountains covered in snow, just to board down on a sunny powder deep day. He knew every cabin on every back trail in Grand County and could even tell you if it was, “like a nice cabin” or “like an old school hunter” cabin. He did Keiner’s Route on Longs Peak at 15 years old with his Dad, dropping off into Glacier Gorge to bivvy under a rock, and returned again at 16 years old to do it solo. Later, in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, he traveled in Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, where he motorcycle toured on a Honda 100, crashing on the very best gravel in North Vietnam, narrowly escaping injury, excepting road rash. He also loved moments on the Mekong river in Laos having to delay travel due to flooding, staying in a remote village. Trevor loved to travel mostly to meet people. He later traveled to Mexico where he got kinda fat and happy on beaches making many European/Mexican connections. His last words and intent were to go to Medellin, Colombia via Cancun to meet a buddy for more travel. Hours before his death he was excited and happy with the purpose to go travel. There will also be a celebration in Colorado, casual, on Sunday, July 24th at The Parshall Inn(PI) at 4pm, where Trevor was known to roam.
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Live music and local vendors at Polhamus Park every Wednesday

On Wednesday, Granby’s Polhamus Park was full of people shopping at the vendor’s market, listening to live music by Louie and the Lizards, and playing volleyball in the grass during the first event in a Music & Market summer series created by Destination Granby. They sampled offerings from food vendors (including unique eats like mushroom jerky), had their bodies henna’ed and sunk into massages under the sky. The series will take place every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. until Aug. 24. The Mundays will play at the next event on July 20.
GRANBY, CO
Woman dies while kayaking on Lake Granby

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that their deputies, Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call about Susan Dodd Jacobsen, a 75 year-old Arvada woman, needing assistance after falling out of her kayak around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Granby.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Celebrate Clean Water Act’s 50th with dragon boat races, education this weekend in Grand Lake

This weekend, residents of and visitors to Grand Lake can join the rest of the nation in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Clean Water Act, the primary federal law in the United States governing water pollution and the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters. This year’s theme is “Reclaiming Our Right to Clean Water,” and communities across the U.S. have been deciphering ways to do just that.
GRAND LAKE, CO
