BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools teacher Miguel Quinteros continues to share his passion for computer science with local students through summer 3D printing workshops. Quinteros, who teaches Spanish and computer science at Baldwin Jr./Sr. High School, is leading 3D printing workshops at Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington. The first two-day workshop was held in July, with additional workshops planned for August and the fall. The workshops are offered at no cost to children ages 8-12 thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County.

BALDWIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO