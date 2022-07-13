15 Best Costco Deals to Fill Your Pantry in [July 2022]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Costco is a great place to stock up on summer staples. Whether you’re looking for stellar deals on snacks for daily outings, refreshing drinks for those hot days by the pool, or even early deals on school supplies, you can find some incredible bargains at the warehouse giant, both in-store and online.

While we encourage all members to use these genius Costco hacks, we also put together a list of 15 of the best Costco deals to fill your pantry this July.

Note: While the dates listed are when the sale ends, some items may sell out at some warehouse locations before that date.

Sparkling Ice Patriot Variety Pack

Sparkling Ice Patriot variety packs — which include flavors berry lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and classic — are available for $4.30 off the normal ticket price until July 25. These make great refreshing grab-and-go drinks for the summer months, and the variety pack comes with 24 bottles.

Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix

This is the ultimate summer snack for those hitting the hiking trails, taking a cycling trip, and so much more. Costco is offering $4.10 off a variety pack of Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix. The bargain deal comes with 24 packs of trail mix and is available until July 24.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

With hydration, electrolytes, and a refreshing splash of fruity flavor, coconut water is the ultimate summer beverage. Costco is currently running a sale on an 18-pack of Vita Coco Coconut Water, which will cut $5.50 off the regular price. The sale runs through July 24.

The Original Donut Shop K-Cup Pods - 100 pack

If you need a jolt for your summer mornings, Costco also has several great deals on K-Cup boxes, like The Original Donut Shop’s pack of 100. Through July 24, Costco members can get the brand’s medium-roast pods for $7 off the normal price, for just $36.99 a box.

Starbucks French Roast, Whole Bean Coffee

If you prefer coffee beans to K-Cups, Costco also has some deals for you — including $5.50 off a 2.5-pound bag of Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee. This dark-roast deal is available through July 24.

LaCroix Sparkling Water

Those who like to enjoy a nice seltzer during the summer months (or any other time) should take advantage of Costco’s summer LaCroix sale.

The retail giant is selling 24 packs of several flavors — including grapefruit, lemon, lime, and key lime — at a discounted rate through July 17. The value packs are selling for just $13.79 online, $1.10 less than the normal price.

SkinnyPop Popcorn Variety Pack

For those looking for ways to manage calorie intake, Costco’s July deal on a SkinnyPop Popcorn Variety Pack is an amazing option. Through July 17, the bulk box of 36 popcorn bags is currently $9.99, which is $4.50 less than usual. Each bag clocks in at 110 calories or less.

Barcel Takis Tortilla Chips

For those who like their snacks a little spicier, Costco is running a sale on Barcel Takis Tortilla Chips through July 17. A 24-pack box is on sale for $2.80 less than usual, and the variety pack includes three flavors: Fuego, Wild, and Crunchy Fajita.

PopCorners Gourmet Popcorn

Another great snacking option, Costco is running a sale on a variety pack of PopCorners Gourmet Popcorn. The box includes 30 bags and is $3 off its original price through July 17. The variety pack comes with four flavors: sea salt, spicy queso, kettle corn, and white cheddar.

Cheez-It White Cheddar Baked Snack Cracker

This massive box of Cheez-Its contains packs that are the perfect addition to your lunch box or grab-and-go snack when you’re on the run. The box comes with 45 individually packed bags of white cheddar baked Cheez-its. Through July 17, the big box is $3 less than its typical Costco price.

HighKey Keto Friendly Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you or a family member is trying to stick to the keto diet to shed some pounds this summer, Costco has some great deals on diet-friendly snacks, including this pack of HighKey mini chocolate chip cookies. The pack comes with two 12-ounce bags and is currently $15 off through July 24.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds Cereal

Costco often offers great deals on massive boxes of cereal. So, if you have a few people in the family who are fans of Honey Bunches of Oats, this deal, which runs through July 24, is a great option. The 50-ounce box includes two separate bags of the popular cereal.

Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers

You may not be thinking about school or office supplies in the middle of summer, but it happens to be a great time to score some major bargains at Costco.

Through July 24, the retail giant is offering $5 off its value pack of Sharpies. Customers can nab a pack of 25 markers for just $9.99. With a deal like this, it’s a wise financial choice to plan ahead.

Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent

With summer’s outdoor parties, gatherings, and adventures, clothing does tend to get dirty faster — making it a great time to stock up on laundry products.

Through July 24, Costco is offering $5.50 off Tide’s Ultra Concentrated HE Liquid Laundry Detergent. The massive jug, at 208 fluid ounces, can wash more than 150 loads. That should be enough to get the family through even the messiest summer.

Curad Adhesive Bandages, Variety Pack

Another summer necessity — especially if you have little ones who will spend the summer running about — is bandages. Costco is currently running a great deal on a value pack of Curad bandages.

The package includes a total of 320 bandages, which come in different sizes and varieties. It includes medium waterproof, assorted flex-fabric, assorted sheer, plastic, flex-fabric finger/knuckle, and assorted heavy-duty bandages and the package is $2 off through July 17.

Bottom line

Costco shopping is a great way to boost your bank account, whether you’re shopping for a big summer cookout, stocking up on snacks for the kids for summer camp, or trying to nab some deals for the coming school year.