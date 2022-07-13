ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are the Instagram-worthy spots around Burlington area?

By Kate O'Farrell, Burlington Free Press
Looking to document a beautiful Burlington sunset or show off a classic Vermont attraction? Whether it's in the middle of winter or the sunnier summer months, these spots are worthy additions to any social media feed. Take a look at the most Instagram-able spots in the Burlington area to add to your social media during this Vermont summer.

Church Street Marketplace

It's no surprise that this famous Burlington street is everywhere on Instagram. The brick street, whether sporting spring blossoms or twinkling winter lights, makes for a great addition to the Instagram feed. Don't miss the statues dotted along the street or the Church itself, which looks over the pedestrian street on the northern end.

While adding to Instagram, check out the many businesses, vendors, and events on Church Street: Church Street Marketplace — Church Street Marketplace (churchstmarketplace.com) . Free parking for up to two hours is located nearby at the Lakeview Garage, which can be accessed off of Cherry Street or College Street.

Colchester Causeway

This 3-mile bike path, which is also known as the Island Line Bike Trail, runs from Burlington out onto Lake Champlain. This causeway is a beautiful way to be quite literally surrounded by the lake in the summer months, as it takes cyclists from the Burlington area to the Lake Champlain islands.

The bike causeway is linked to the Burlington Greenway through Local Motion's Bike Ferry from May through mid-October, according to Local Motion's website. A detailed schedule of the Bike Ferry can be found here: Bike Ferry - Local Motion .

Whales Tails

Whales in Vermont? These two tails off of Interstate 89 in South Burlington are often a surprise to visitors in this land-locked state. This statue of two whale tails seemingly diving into the ground is named "Reverence" by it's creator Jim Sardonis. He constructed the statue in 1989, according to the artist's website, and the statue is a staple to welcome people into the Burlington area.

More: Randolph gets its whale tails back 20 years after originals shipped to South Burlington

The statue was originally placed in Randolph, and moved to the South Burlington park where it still stands today, according to Sardonis's website. Visitors can spot this attraction from the highway beside it or in South Burlington's Technology Park, where anyone can explore the statue up close and enjoy the park around it. The statue makes for a unique and memorable addition to any Instagram feed.

Waterfront Park

Burlington's Waterfront park finds itself on many social media feeds throughout the changing Vermont seasons − and for good reason. The park offers views of both Lake Champlain and the Adirondack mountains, and because of its nearly direct-westward position, the sunsets at the park are certainly Instagram worthy.

The park is famous for the Burlington City Marathon, which concludes there each year, as well as summer concerts , festivals and the walking paths throughout the park. Burlington's Waterfront Park is open from sunrise to sunset and has parking available off of College Street as well as a dog park and free WiFi, according to the Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department.

Kate O'Farrell is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. You can contact her at KOFarrell@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Where are the Instagram-worthy spots around Burlington area?

