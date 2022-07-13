ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

More inns, motels hit with ADA compliance complaints

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

When Alan Carrier and his wife, Kate, bought the Viking Shores Motor Inn last summer, they put a lot of work into making sure the property was ready to accommodate guests. That included making the inn's website and online reservation system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Despite...

capecodchronicle.com

Barnstable Patriot

Early Files: Cape Cod Secretarial School students aid war effort

The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. Volunteers: A legal town meeting is to be held in this town on Monday next, to take measures to raise the quota of the town. More than a just proportion of the quota of this County has been assigned to Barnstable, and much less to some other towns. We hear of no enlistments yet, in this vicinity. (Note: Another article in the same issue of the Barnstable Patriot indicated that 3,000 troops for the Civil War were to be raised from Massachusetts, including 284 from Barnstable County, 48 being from the town of Barnstable.)
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first fire...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Mail Found In Laundromat Dumpster

CHATHAM – An unspecified amount of U.S. mail was found inside a dumpster not far from the Chatham Post Office at 802 Main St. All of the recovered mail has been delivered to recipients, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. A “significant” amount of mail was discovered in a...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership,...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE, MA
heritagedaily.com

The Great Molasses Flood

The North End of Boston, Massachusetts was the sight of one of the strangest and most unbelievable tragedies in modern history. In the early afternoon of January 15th, 1919, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million (US) gallons of molasses, burst, sending a two-story flood into the streets of Boston. The rushing molasses is estimated to have been traveling around 35 mph (56km/h).
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hundreds Help Revive Brewster Conservation Day

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire and Rescue’s ladder truck flew a huge U.S. flag under sunny blue skies, luring hundreds of visitors to Conservation Day at Drummer Boy Park last Saturday. This year’s theme was “Our Water Resources: We Are All Part of the Solution.”. “I...
BREWSTER, MA

