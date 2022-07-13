ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

Brewster Select Board, Plan Board Approve Housing Production Plan

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

BREWSTER – Hiring a program administrator was the first goal of the Brewster Housing Production Plan approved by the Select Board June 30, 2017. Three weeks later, the town completed that goal by hiring Jill Scalise as housing coordinator. A self-proclaimed “data person,” Scalise is Cape Cod’s lead...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first fire...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Powers Gets High Marks In Evaluation By Selectmen

HARWICH – Town Administrator Joseph Powers received high grades from the board of selectmen during an evaluation presentation on Monday night. He was praised for his procurement management, budget development and subject matter expertise. “Joe is doing a great job,” Selectmen Larry Ballantine and Julie Kavanagh said. Selectman Donald...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

$2M Project Will Replace Fish Pier Bulkhead

CHATHAM – The popularity of the municipal fish pier is undeniable. In recent weeks, staff at the Shore Road facility have counted as many as 3,000 visitors a day eager to catch a glimpse of fishing boats unloading or seals frolicking in the water. But the pier is also...
CHATHAM, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Brewster, MA
Government
City
Brewster, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Duxbury, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

More inns, motels hit with ADA compliance complaints

When Alan Carrier and his wife, Kate, bought the Viking Shores Motor Inn last summer, they put a lot of work into making sure the property was ready to accommodate guests. That included making the inn's website and online reservation system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Despite this,...
EASTHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hundreds Help Revive Brewster Conservation Day

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire and Rescue’s ladder truck flew a huge U.S. flag under sunny blue skies, luring hundreds of visitors to Conservation Day at Drummer Boy Park last Saturday. This year’s theme was “Our Water Resources: We Are All Part of the Solution.”. “I...
BREWSTER, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Mail Found In Laundromat Dumpster

CHATHAM – An unspecified amount of U.S. mail was found inside a dumpster not far from the Chatham Post Office at 802 Main St. All of the recovered mail has been delivered to recipients, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. A “significant” amount of mail was discovered in a...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

A Life Of Patterns And Light: Chatham Artist Maryalice Eizenberg

What is the best subject for the award-winning Chatham painter Maryalice Eizenberg?. “Anything that attracts my attention,” she said during a telephone interview last week. This could be the angular foundation of a structure, or as she wrote in her artist’s statement, “a pattern of light that makes form, saturates color and creates mood.”
CHATHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cape Cod Chronicle

Our View: Can Orleans Be A Model For Looking At Gun Violence Locally?

Two-year old Aiden McCarthy went to last week’s Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. After shots rang out in the middle of the event, he was all alone. Aiden’s parents, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, were among the seven people killed in the shooting, leaving him in the custody of his grandparents. You have to ask yourself why. What did this young boy do to deserve such loss? What was his crime? The only thing more appalling than the questions is the answer: His parents took him to a parade, one to celebrate the birthday of the same country that defends the right to gun ownership.
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.
YARMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Kids Will Be Captivated By 'Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse'

“I am the Queen!” Lilly sure knows how to make an entrance. “I am the Queen!” she yells again and again. With her outlandish attire that includes red cowboy boots and a cape, Lilly doesn’t seem to care what people may think. But she loves being the center of attention; in fact she craves it. At home, her parents lovingly indulge her precocious nature, that is until baby Julius arrives. Lilly doesn’t take kindly to sharing the spotlight. So Grammy arrives to take her shopping, and buys her a purple plastic purse. Lilly wants to show everyone the purse and its special qualities. But Lilly soon learns there’s a time and a place for everything.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cape Cod Chronicle

Beach Days And Baseball: A Day In The Life Of A Chatham Angler

CHATHAM – America may run on Dunkin’, but the Chatham Anglers run on Sweet Tomatoes Pizza, specifically the establishment’s chicken parmesan subs. For Chatham Anglers players, most days involve baseball, the beach and at least one chicken parm sub, a game-day meal of choice for both Ben Hampton, a sophomore left-handed pitcher from West Virginia University, and Marcus Brown, a junior shortstop from Oklahoma State University.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Orleans Closer Blubaugh Embraces Underdog Role

BOURNE – Despite experiencing success the past two springs while pitching at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, AJ Blubaugh still felt like he had something to prove when he joined the Orleans Firebirds. “Even from a young age, I’ve always had a little chip on my shoulder,” said Blubaugh,...
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Marley's Music Infuses Captivating 'Three Little Birds'

The boogeyman, a banshee, a ghost; whatever name you have for someone who’s scary and wants to harm you. On the isle of Jamaica, it’s Duppy. And Duppy wants your hair, your beautiful hair. Ziggy is not only afraid of Duppy, but she’s afraid of everything in general. She’s afraid to leave her room and “experience life,” her mother cries. “Stop watching TV and get outside!”
HARWICH, MA

