Forecast: Scattered storms through the afternoon & evening

We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms through the late afternoon and evening as both the Gulf Coast sea breeze meets up with the Atlantic Coast sea breeze.

After coming together in the inland regions early this evening they will then make their way back towards our coast.

Therefore, expect scattered storms through the later afternoon and evening with locally heavy rain possible. Rain comes to an end late at night with overnight lows dropping to the mid to upper 70’s.

Keep an eye to the sky tonight for the Buck Supermoon. The moon will rise in our sky around 8:49 PM. Conditions look to be mixed as clouds will be intermittent.

This moon will appear 7% larger as the moon makes its closest approach to Earth on the Moon’s orbit. The peak full moon will take place at 2:38 PM today but will not rise on our horizon until 8:49 PM.

Thursday looks to be another rinse and repeat. Expect afternoon storms to fire up along the sea breeze leading to scattered afternoon and evening storms as highs return to the lower 90’s.