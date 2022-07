Two-year old Aiden McCarthy went to last week’s Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. After shots rang out in the middle of the event, he was all alone. Aiden’s parents, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, were among the seven people killed in the shooting, leaving him in the custody of his grandparents. You have to ask yourself why. What did this young boy do to deserve such loss? What was his crime? The only thing more appalling than the questions is the answer: His parents took him to a parade, one to celebrate the birthday of the same country that defends the right to gun ownership.

ORLEANS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO