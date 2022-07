Lions Twin State Soccer Cup: Vermont, New Hampshire rosters for 2022 event

Vermont and New Hampshire resume their rivalry battle Saturday with the long-running Lions Twin State Soccer Cup on tap at Hanover High School.

The boys game is slated to kick off at 1 p.m.; followed by the girls contest at 4. The event, in its 47th year, pits recently graduated high school seniors from each state against each other.

Rob Moran of Spaulding is the Vermont girls coach; Peoples' Angie Faraci will direct the Green Mountain boys squad.

While Vermont swept the doubleheader last summer , New Hampshire remains in front in the all-time series — 19-14-5 on the girls side and 19-18-9 in the boys matchups.

The rosters for both states:

VERMONT GIRLS

BFA-St. Albans: Jocelyn Chunn, midfield. Burlington: Anna Diebold, midfield; Anna Jennemann, defense. Burr and Burton: Julia Brand, defense. Colchester: Maggie Ryan, midfield. Essex: Natalie McMahon, midfield. Green Mountain: Kimberly Cummings, forward. Hartford: Jenna Jasmin, defense. Harwood: Tanum Nelson, midfield. Middlebury: Hannah Turner, forward. Mount Anthony: Meghan Barilone, defense; Lexi Gerow, goalie. Mount Mansfield: Sabrina Goslin, forward. North Country: Josie Chitamber, defense. Proctor: Maggie McKearin, forward. Rice: Madison Goddard, midfield. Rutland: Camryn Kinsman, forward; Kathryn Moore, goalie. Spaulding: Chloe Mattson, midfield. South Burlington: Greta Heldman, defense; Madison King-Thurber, midfield. Stowe: Malinn Sigler, defense. U-32: Lauren Towne, midfield. Woodstock: Hannah Lockhart, defense.

Head coach: Rob Moran, Spaulding. Assistant coaches: Megan Lacours, Spaulding; Stephen LaRock, Northfield/Williamstown; Lori McClallen, Rutland.

VERMONT BOYS

BFA-Fairfax: Matt Spiller, midfield. Burlington: Gonzalaiz Arakaza, forward; Karl Daly, defense. Colchester: Domenick Puttlitz, goalie. Green Mountain: Everett Mosher, forward; Elias Stowell-Aleman, midfield. Milton: Caden Button, defense; Cooper Goodrich, midfield; Zack Logan, forward. Mount Anthony: Jordan Gardner, defense; Nathan Potter, forward. Mount Mansfield: Charles Rodjenski, defense. Montpelier: Will Bruzzese, defense; Ben Collier, midfield. Mount St. Joseph: Tyler Corey, forward. Peoples: Oliver Nigro, midfield. St. Johnsbury: Liam Laidlaw, forward; Murphy Young, defense. South Burlington: Sumner Nenninger, midfield. Stowe: Adrian Bryan, forward. Vergennes: Jonah Mahe, midfield.

Head coach: Angie Faraci, Peoples. Assistant coaches: Glen Button, Milton; Jacob Walker, Green Mountain; Joe Yalicki, Harwood.

NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS

Bow: Kelly Harris, defense; Madison Roberge, midfield. Concord: Caley Nault, defense. Dover: Jessica Galante, midfield. Gilford: Jaiden McKenna, defense. Hollis-Brookline: Rachel Brackett, forward; Amanda Robbins, defense. Hopkinton: Ashlie Brehio, midfield/forward; Annie Higginbotham, forward. Kearsarge: Caroline Camp, midfield; Thea Spanos, midfield/forward. Lebanon: Ella Longacre, defense. Manchester: Madison Weigler, goalie. Newmarket: Riley Andriski, goalie. Pembroke: Britney Hill, defense; Cierra Hill, midfield. Portsmouth: Kellsie Flint, midfield; Mia Smith, forward. Timberlane: Alida Bates, defense/forward. St. Thomas Aquinas: Sophie Nadeau, defense. Salem: Emily Wilson, midfield/defense. Stevens: Brynn Murphy, defense. Windham: Reagan Murray, forward. Winnacunnet: Palen Kelly, midfield/forward.

NEW HAMPSHIRE BOYS

Bishop Brady: Evan Haas, defense. Bow: Nate Dolder, defense. Concord: Alejo Caceres, defense. Exeter: Jamison O'Keefe, defense; Quinn Philips, forward. Gilford: Anthony Aguiar, forward. Hanover: Connor Hamlin, defense; Eric Ringer, midfield. Hollis-Brookline: John Kotelly, defense. Hopkinton: Bryce Charron, midfield. Lebanon: Daniel Mladek, midfield; Ryan Oliveira, midfield. Londonderry: Tyler Kraft, midfield; Patrick Tewksbury, midfield. Manchester Central: Jahir Garcia, midfield; David Hood, goalie. Merrimack: Carson Papp, forward. Milford: Ryon Constable, forward; Nicholas Giordano, defense. Nashua South: Ethan Emata, midfield; Daniel Miranda, defense. Oyster River: Henry Zent, midfield. Souhegan: Ryan Lockitt, goalie. Stevens: Dylan Chambers, midfield.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Lions Twin State Soccer Cup: Vermont, New Hampshire rosters for 2022 event