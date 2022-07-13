ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Theater Review: Cape Playhouse’s ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ Traces Evolution Of A Lasting Friendship

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

Two stellar women pack a powerful Cape Playhouse performance of “Always, Patsy Cline,” though theirs is mostly a tale of woe. Color mood lighting designed by Christopher Ash enhances a simple set: a raised stage. To the right is a lively six-piece orchestra. Stage-left is Louise’ Seger’s kitchen somewhere in Houston,...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Marley's Music Infuses Captivating 'Three Little Birds'

The boogeyman, a banshee, a ghost; whatever name you have for someone who’s scary and wants to harm you. On the isle of Jamaica, it’s Duppy. And Duppy wants your hair, your beautiful hair. Ziggy is not only afraid of Duppy, but she’s afraid of everything in general. She’s afraid to leave her room and “experience life,” her mother cries. “Stop watching TV and get outside!”
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Kids Will Be Captivated By 'Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse'

“I am the Queen!” Lilly sure knows how to make an entrance. “I am the Queen!” she yells again and again. With her outlandish attire that includes red cowboy boots and a cape, Lilly doesn’t seem to care what people may think. But she loves being the center of attention; in fact she craves it. At home, her parents lovingly indulge her precocious nature, that is until baby Julius arrives. Lilly doesn’t take kindly to sharing the spotlight. So Grammy arrives to take her shopping, and buys her a purple plastic purse. Lilly wants to show everyone the purse and its special qualities. But Lilly soon learns there’s a time and a place for everything.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inquirer and Mirror

Remembering the Veranda House

(July 14, 2022) When the calls and messages started coming in about the Veranda House being on fire, I hoped for the best. But when someone sent me a picture of flames licking all three decks, my heart dropped. I was in my driveway, truck all packed up for an 18-hour drive to Hyannis and a ferry reservation to Nantucket made back in January.
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

A Life Of Patterns And Light: Chatham Artist Maryalice Eizenberg

What is the best subject for the award-winning Chatham painter Maryalice Eizenberg?. “Anything that attracts my attention,” she said during a telephone interview last week. This could be the angular foundation of a structure, or as she wrote in her artist’s statement, “a pattern of light that makes form, saturates color and creates mood.”
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Beach Days And Baseball: A Day In The Life Of A Chatham Angler

CHATHAM – America may run on Dunkin’, but the Chatham Anglers run on Sweet Tomatoes Pizza, specifically the establishment’s chicken parmesan subs. For Chatham Anglers players, most days involve baseball, the beach and at least one chicken parm sub, a game-day meal of choice for both Ben Hampton, a sophomore left-handed pitcher from West Virginia University, and Marcus Brown, a junior shortstop from Oklahoma State University.
CHATHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

