Theater Review: Cape Playhouse’s ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ Traces Evolution Of A Lasting Friendship

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO