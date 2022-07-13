ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Powers Gets High Marks In Evaluation By Selectmen

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

HARWICH – Town Administrator Joseph Powers received high grades from the board of selectmen during an evaluation presentation on Monday night. He was praised for his procurement management, budget development and subject matter expertise. “Joe is doing a great job,” Selectmen Larry Ballantine and Julie Kavanagh said. Selectman...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first fire...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster Select Board, Plan Board Approve Housing Production Plan

BREWSTER – Hiring a program administrator was the first goal of the Brewster Housing Production Plan approved by the Select Board June 30, 2017. Three weeks later, the town completed that goal by hiring Jill Scalise as housing coordinator. A self-proclaimed “data person,” Scalise is Cape Cod’s lead contact...
BREWSTER, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership,...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hundreds Help Revive Brewster Conservation Day

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire and Rescue’s ladder truck flew a huge U.S. flag under sunny blue skies, luring hundreds of visitors to Conservation Day at Drummer Boy Park last Saturday. This year’s theme was “Our Water Resources: We Are All Part of the Solution.”. “I...
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Nantucket will receive a visit from First Lady Jill Biden this weekend. Her three-day long trip around Massachusetts will culminate with an island arrival at 1:45 pm on Friday. She will then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Saturday morning. During the trip, the First Lady...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
#The Lsb Board
Cape Cod Chronicle

$2M Project Will Replace Fish Pier Bulkhead

CHATHAM – The popularity of the municipal fish pier is undeniable. In recent weeks, staff at the Shore Road facility have counted as many as 3,000 visitors a day eager to catch a glimpse of fishing boats unloading or seals frolicking in the water. But the pier is also...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

More inns, motels hit with ADA compliance complaints

When Alan Carrier and his wife, Kate, bought the Viking Shores Motor Inn last summer, they put a lot of work into making sure the property was ready to accommodate guests. That included making the inn's website and online reservation system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Despite this,...
EASTHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Mail Found In Laundromat Dumpster

CHATHAM – An unspecified amount of U.S. mail was found inside a dumpster not far from the Chatham Post Office at 802 Main St. All of the recovered mail has been delivered to recipients, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. A “significant” amount of mail was discovered in a...
CHATHAM, MA
News Break
Politics
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

FD Honored For Cardiac Lifesaving Abilities

CHATHAM — The American Heart Association has recognized the Chatham Fire and Rescue Department with its Mission Lifeline EMS Gold-plus award for its high standards of training, equipment and response and ability to respond to severe heart attack cases. The department has also installed two automatic external defibrillators in key public places in town.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

All severe weather has now cleared Cape Cod

EASTHAM – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storm appeared to affect the Eastham and Orleans region. Marine warnings indicated waterspouts were possible over Cape Cod Bay. Radar also indicated the potential for hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. As of 7 PM no reports of any damage had been received.
EASTHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Wayside Buyer Purchases Chatham Highlander Motel

CHATHAM — Rhode Island-based Procaccianti Companies, which bought the Wayside Inn earlier this year, has purchased the Chatham Highlander motel for just over $7.7 million. “The Highlander will go through a complete renovation of the guest rooms and public areas but will be targeted at a slightly different guest than the Wayside Inn,” Procaccianti Chief Investment Officer Rob Leven said. The Highlander has typically been marketed as a choice for more budget-conscious visitors, with base room rates currently posted at $289 per night, about $200 less than the Wayside.
CHATHAM, MA

