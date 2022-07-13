ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Talking points ahead of the 150th Open Championship

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUggt_0gdsAiuw00
Sport

The 150th Open Championship gets under way on the Old Course at St Andrews on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the final major championship of the year.

Can Tiger Woods contend for a third Open victory at St Andrews?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKmXu_0gdsAiuw00
Tiger Woods drives on the 17th hole during a practice round ahead of the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Woods was at the peak of his powers when he won his first Open title by eight shots at St Andrews in 2000 and returned five years later to lift the Claret Jug for a second time. The 46-year-old, who suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident in February last year, withdrew from the US PGA after a third round of 79 and missed the US Open to ensure he could play at St Andrews, where he practiced extensively for four days and dismissed rumours he was planning on retiring.

Will we see an historic low score?

Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews following a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later. Jack Nicklaus responded “So what?” when asked about fears of similar scores this week, while Rory McIlroy predicted that the firm and fast conditions would provide an adequate defence against some of the game’s biggest hitters.

Is it the last major for LIV rebels?

Officials confirmed late on Tuesday evening that LIV Golf’s application to be allowed to award world ranking points in its events had been submitted on July 6. That could be crucial to the future of the rebel circuit as a player’s world ranking is one of the main avenues into the majors, with the top 50 at various times of the year earning a place in the Masters and the Open, the top 60 getting into the US Open and the top 100 traditionally invited to the US PGA if not already exempt.

Can Rory McIlroy turn top 10s into an overdue win?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JunCj_0gdsAiuw00
Rory McIlroy (right) and Sir Nick Faldo in discussion on the 13th fairway during a practice round ahead of the 150th Open Championship (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

McIlroy finished runner-up in the Masters, was eighth in the US PGA Championship and fifth in the US Open this season, yet was never really in contention on the back nine in the final round of any of them as he seeks a first major win since 2014. An ankle injury prevented him defending his Open title in 2015 at St Andrews, where he shot a 63 in the first round five years earlier. “The only thing I remember about the 63 is hitting a six iron into three feet at 17 and missing the putt,” a relaxed McIlroy joked in his pre-tournament press conference.

How will US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick perform?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bG5NX_0gdsAiuw00
Matt Fitzpatrick walks the first hole during a practice round ahead of the 150th Open Championship (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Fitzpatrick was not in the field the last time St Andrews hosted the Open in 2015, having only turned professional 13 months earlier, but the 27-year-old is rightly one of the favourites following his US Open triumph at Brookline. A tie for 20th at Portrush in 2019 is his best Open result in six appearances, but he warmed up for St Andrews with a tie for sixth in the Scottish Open and could take inspiration from his pairing with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Cameron Smith breaks Open record as Tiger Woods makes emotional early exit

Australia’s Cameron Smith stepped confidently into the spotlight vacated by Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy remained firmly in contention in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.After an emotional Woods made an early exit from almost certainly his last competitive appearance on the Old Course, Smith carded a flawless 64 for a 13-under-par halfway total of 131.That surpassed the previous best for an Open at St Andrews – set by Nick Faldo and Greg Norman in 1990 and matched by Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 – by a shot and gave Smith a two-shot lead over Cameron Young, with McIlroy and...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 Open Championship begins Thursday, July 14, at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. You can find full Round 1 Open Championship tee times for Thursday at the bottom of this post. Previewing Open Round 1. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will be soaking up a lot of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Open Championship#2017 Open Championship#First Open#Us Pga
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions' meal

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All dressed in black, Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin — a few days later than normal...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The Open day two: Cameron Smith sets record pace at St Andrews

Australia’s Cameron Smith stepped confidently into the spotlight vacated by Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy remained firmly in contention in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. After an emotional Woods made an early exit from almost certainly his last competitive appearance on the Old Course, Smith carded a...
GOLF
FOX Sports

Former champions at St. Andrews all miss cut at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The last four British Open champions who won their titles on the Old Course missed the cut at St. Andrews on Friday. Zach Johnson (2015), Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2005, 2000) and John Daly (1995) all finished over par after two rounds. The cut was at even-par 144.
GOLF
newschain

Chateau bags Rose Bowl glory for Balding and Buick

While the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (IRE) Incentive Scheme Rose Bowl Stakes did not quite pan out the way William Buick had planned, Chateau is still set for bigger and better things after a cheeky Newbury success. The Listed six-furlong contest comprised six runners, yet Andrew Balding’s representative found all sorts...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy