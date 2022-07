“I am the Queen!” Lilly sure knows how to make an entrance. “I am the Queen!” she yells again and again. With her outlandish attire that includes red cowboy boots and a cape, Lilly doesn’t seem to care what people may think. But she loves being the center of attention; in fact she craves it. At home, her parents lovingly indulge her precocious nature, that is until baby Julius arrives. Lilly doesn’t take kindly to sharing the spotlight. So Grammy arrives to take her shopping, and buys her a purple plastic purse. Lilly wants to show everyone the purse and its special qualities. But Lilly soon learns there’s a time and a place for everything.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO