The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. Volunteers: A legal town meeting is to be held in this town on Monday next, to take measures to raise the quota of the town. More than a just proportion of the quota of this County has been assigned to Barnstable, and much less to some other towns. We hear of no enlistments yet, in this vicinity. (Note: Another article in the same issue of the Barnstable Patriot indicated that 3,000 troops for the Civil War were to be raised from Massachusetts, including 284 from Barnstable County, 48 being from the town of Barnstable.)

